Man wanted in Arizona homicide dead after shooting himself

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 2:03 p.m.

TEMPE — Authorities say a man wanted in a Gilbert homicide is dead after apparently shooting himself following an hours-long barricade situation while he was holed up in his car at a Tempe hotel.

Police said a single gunshot was heard from the man's car after gas was deployed when the suspected stopped negotiations with authorities on Monday.

The suspect was wanted in the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man Friday night in Gilbert.

No identities were released.

Gilbert police said no officers fired their weapons during the standoff and that none were injured.

Police said the man had locked himself in his car when police approached after tracking him to the hotel.

