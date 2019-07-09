Local Sports in Brief: Herb Baggett, Bob Dorfman win annual Jerry Germain horseshoe tourney

Team members Herb Baggett and Bob Dorfman claimed first place in the third annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29 in Prescott Valley. The tournament, which took place at American Legion Park, was sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Taking second place were teammates Joe Starika and Nick Poling, while Tommy Logston and Charlie Henehan were third.

Chino Valley Youth Football practices set to begin July 29

The Chino Valley Youth Football Association kicks off its 2019 season in late July with practices for football teams and cheerleaders. Football and cheerleader age levels include majors, minors, mighty mites and tiny mites. Practices are set to be held Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. All athletes must have a physical to compete and paperwork is due no later than Friday, July 27. Players and cheerleaders cannot practice until paperwork is complete. Those interested can register online at tshq.bluesombrero.com/cvyfc or show up in person July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Valley Walgreens, 1020 N. State Route 89. For more information, contact the program via email at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Cougars to host football camp July 23-25

The Chino Valley football program is scheduled to host a camp Tuesday through Thursday, July 23 to 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rio Elementary School. All ages are invited. Chino Valley head coach Wade Krug and his coaching staff will run the camp along with Cougar football players. Players are required to bring plenty of water, snacks, shorts and T-shirt along with tennis shoes. The camp fee is $25 and comes with a T-shirt. For more information, contact the Cougars via email at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Cheerleading camp set for July 20 in Chino Valley

The Chino Valley Youth Football Association is putting on a cheerleading camp Saturday, July 20, at Community Center Park from 8 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome. Camp includes T-shirt. No pre-registration required. Participants are asked to bring water, snacks, shorts and a T-shirt along with tennis shoes. Camp fee is $30. For more information, contact the Cougars via email at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop set for Sept. 6-8 in Prescott

The 48th annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8. Interested in learning about firearms? Take aim at rifle marksmanship, learn proper way to mount and fire a shotgun. Handguns? A class is available on the range to learn how to shoot and basic maintenance of the weapon. Interested in fishing? The warm-water fishing class on a private pond stocked with largemouth bass and channel catfish is available. The basics of casting are taught, among other things. Other classes include horsemanship, rappelling, wilderness medicine, map and compass, birding and hiking. There are more than 30 classes to choose from. The Arizona Wildlife Federation and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are heavily involved in the event. Class materials, food and lodging are included in the $275 fee. For more information, visit online at azwildlife.org/bow or call 480-201-7456.

NAZ Suns set to host annual basketball camp July 24 in Prescott Valley

Youth basketball players looking to attend a camp this summer are encouraged to sign up for the Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 24, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Player’s ages 7 to 17 are welcome and should register by Wednesday, July 17, at nazsuns.com/kidscamp, or call 928-772-7867. Players will practice shooting, passing, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and learn sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun atmosphere. The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check in starting at 9:30 a.m. All campers will receive two tickets to the 2019-2020 Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a Suns T-shirt and free lunch. A $50 registration fee is required to participate.

Roughrider baseball program to host overnight camp July 14-17

At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing. Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times. Registration and introduction for the camp will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Camp will take place for the next three days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400. An additional $10 will be added to the fee for late registration. The camp’s capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, call Yavapai College assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, send an email to kyle.wise@yc.edu.