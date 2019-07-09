Learn how to folk dance on Sunday's
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 2:35 p.m.
Join the Prescott International Folkdancers at the First Congregational Church at 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Lessons are held every Sunday in Perkins Hall at the church from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Come and have some fun learning dances from several different countries. All ages are welcome and a small donation of $3 is greatly appreciated.
For more information contact Dick Weston at 928-925-8995 or Noelle Elliott at 928-445-7804.
