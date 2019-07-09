Learn how to folk dance on Sunday's

Join the Prescott International Folkdancers at the First Congregational Church at 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Lessons are held every Sunday in Perkins Hall at the church from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Come and have some fun learning dances from several different countries. All ages are welcome and a small donation of $3 is greatly appreciated.

For more information contact Dick Weston at 928-925-8995 or Noelle Elliott at 928-445-7804.