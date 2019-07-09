OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 09
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Killing of Muslim teen in Phoenix area trending on Twitter

Peoria police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder that took place July 4. Officers say Adams indicated he felt threatened by the music coming from the vehicle of Elijah Al-Amin, who was stabbed in his throat inside a store before running outside and collapsing. (MCSO/Courtesy)

Peoria police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder that took place July 4. Officers say Adams indicated he felt threatened by the music coming from the vehicle of Elijah Al-Amin, who was stabbed in his throat inside a store before running outside and collapsing. (MCSO/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 3:18 p.m.

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people including a presidential candidate are speaking out on Twitter about the killing of a 17-year-old Muslim youth at a suburban convenience store by a white man who said he was threatened by the boy's rap music.

Peoria police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing early Thursday. Adams was walking nearby with a pocket knife and blood on parts of his body.

Officers say Adams indicated he felt threatened by the music coming from the vehicle of Elijah Al-Amin, who was stabbed in his throat inside the store. The teen ran outside and collapsed.

Adams' attorney says he is mentally ill.

Using the Twitter hashtag #JusticeForElijah, many including Democratic candidate Cory Booker are terming the attack a hate crime.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona man accused of killing his service dog, dumping it
Arrest made in stabbing, attempted robbery of Prescott store owner
Man accused of threatening, intimidating at a Phoenix mosque
Phoenix murder defendant accused in cellmate death
Area man dies from stabbing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
09
Family Caregiver Support Group,
TUE
09
Getting to the Right Place:
TUE
09
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
TUE
09
Master Gardener Talk
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries