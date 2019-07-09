Kids helping kids: Service projects good for community, good for participants
When a judge orders kids to pay restitution as part of probation or the Yavapai County Juvenile Court’s Community Restitution Program, the goal is restoring the community.
Without a job, however, restitution can be made through service work projects.
Youth involved in the program assist with various service projects around the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona and other parts of the county.
Whether the young adults in the program were found to be in violation of laws related to truancy, shoplifting, substance use, vandalism or disorderly conduct, the effect on the community is repaid in many ways. This includes financial reimbursement to victims, and community service work projects.
On one such project this summer involved spreading fresh mulch at Prescott park playgrounds to ensure soft landings for youngsters and a fresh, clean look for park users.
The weekend work crew is one of the county’s court-ordered Community Restitution Programs available in Yavapai County Juvenile Courts. The crew operates three times per week for eight-hour days, providing needed services at no charge to local government agencies and nonprofits across Yavapai County.
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
YavaButtons Club meeting
|
WED
10
|
U.S. Citizenship classes,
|
WED
10
|
Medicare 101
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...