Kids helping kids: Service projects good for community, good for participants

Youngsters from Yavapai County Juvenile Court’s Community Restitution Program spread mulch at Pioneer Park in Prescott as part of their court-ordered community service work hours this summer. (Kaycee Grady/Courtesy)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 9:01 p.m.

When a judge orders kids to pay restitution as part of probation or the Yavapai County Juvenile Court’s Community Restitution Program, the goal is restoring the community.

Without a job, however, restitution can be made through service work projects.

Youth involved in the program assist with various service projects around the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona and other parts of the county.

Whether the young adults in the program were found to be in violation of laws related to truancy, shoplifting, substance use, vandalism or disorderly conduct, the effect on the community is repaid in many ways. This includes financial reimbursement to victims, and community service work projects.

On one such project this summer involved spreading fresh mulch at Prescott park playgrounds to ensure soft landings for youngsters and a fresh, clean look for park users.

The weekend work crew is one of the county’s court-ordered Community Restitution Programs available in Yavapai County Juvenile Courts. The crew operates three times per week for eight-hour days, providing needed services at no charge to local government agencies and nonprofits across Yavapai County.

