Discover amazing places you've never seen before

This event starts with a 10 minute tour of objects of interest in the evening sky followed by the Edge of Darkness at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Shows are scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
As posted on the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium website, Edge of Darkness features amazing scenes of places never before seen gathered by key space missions that culminated with groundbreaking discoveries in 2015. It features a spectacular flight though the great cliffs on comet 67P, a close look at the fascinating bright "lights" on Ceres, and the first ever close ups of dwarf binary planet Pluto/Charon and its moons. Narrated by Hayley Atwell, Agent Carter, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ABC television series.
The show is approximately 40 minutes. Tickets are free. Please arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the showtime indicated on your ticket.
Click here to register/reserve tickets and for more information.
