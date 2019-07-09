OFFERS
Come explore our many moons in Prescott for free!

Full Moon (Stock Photo)

Full Moon (Stock Photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 3:53 p.m.

Come experience the many moons within our solar system at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Shows are scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.

As posted on the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium website, on July 20th, 1969, Neil Armstrong took his "one small step for [a] man, and one giant leap for mankind." Fifty years after humanity's first walk on the moon, let us consider the frontiers still left to explore. The moon orbiting around our planet Earth is only one of many moons within our solar system. What awaits us around Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and beyond?

The experience will be narrated live by Planetarium Director Eric Edelman. Shows will last for approximately 40 minutes. Tickets are free! Please remember to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the showtime indicated on your ticket.

Click here to register/reserve tickets and for more information.

