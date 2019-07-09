Come explore our many moons in Prescott for free!
Come experience the many moons within our solar system at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Shows are scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.
As posted on the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium website, on July 20th, 1969, Neil Armstrong took his "one small step for [a] man, and one giant leap for mankind." Fifty years after humanity's first walk on the moon, let us consider the frontiers still left to explore. The moon orbiting around our planet Earth is only one of many moons within our solar system. What awaits us around Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and beyond?
The experience will be narrated live by Planetarium Director Eric Edelman. Shows will last for approximately 40 minutes. Tickets are free! Please remember to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the showtime indicated on your ticket.
Click here to register/reserve tickets and for more information.
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
09
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
09
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
TUE
09
|
Getting to the Right Place:
|
TUE
09
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
TUE
09
|
Master Gardener Talk
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...