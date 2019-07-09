Car fire in Prescott quickly extinguished

Firefighters from Prescott Fire Department were able to get a quick knockdown on a car fire that started in the 400 block of Frederick Lane in Prescott Tuesday morning, July 9.



Due to the fire’s proximity to brush and homes, two engines, a truck company, and a battalion chief were dispatched to the incident.



The first arriving engine was able to deploy a hose line and extinguish the car before it spread into the adjacent brush.



The cause of the fire was unknown at press time.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department