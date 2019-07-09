Calendar of Events: July 10-16

Wednesday, July 10

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Rm. 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

Thursday, July 11

Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110. (meet every 4th Thursday)

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Next Year in Havana (2018) by Chanel Cleeton.

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Biomimicry: Observing and Learning from Nature's Genius presentation, 7 p.m., The Natural History Institute in Prescott, 126 N. Marina St., info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org, 928-863-3232 or naturalhistoryinstitute.org.

Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.

"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It" free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3747.

Yavapai County Democratic Party monthly committee meeting, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Meals on Wheels room at Prescott Adult Center. $10 donation/ $5 if you bring a dish to pass (entrees for 8 preferred). Donation waived for first-time attendees. Featured speaker is Shea Stanfield, candidate for AZ Corportation Commission.

Friday, July 12

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

It's A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J. A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Saturday, July 13

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Music Ministry concert with Natalia Lisanova, 2000 Shepherds Lane. A free will offering will be taken.

Prescott Area Woodturners, 1 to 3:30 p.m., YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Airpark. Member Philip Brown will demonstrate his beading technique for embellishing bowls. Guests are welcome. Bring a chair. www.prescottareawoodturners.com. The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Willow Lake Hilltop Ramada. Catering by Bonn-Fire Chillin' and Grillin' Restaurant. Member walk-ins welcome. RSVP www.pmug.us.

Country Swing Variety Dance Party with Bob Wood, Country Waltz dance lesson with Dawn Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Dance party at 7:30 p.m., $10 for both, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000.

Prescott PGR (Patriot Guard Riders) mission for Ralph Leonard Ward, Veteran, U.S. Navy. Ralph recently passed at age 90. Mission staging time is 10:15 a.m. at Prescott VA Chapel, 500 N. Highway 89.

Prescott Actors Workshop presenting readings from plays, books and originals, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Room. Free.

Yavapai Flute Circle, meet and enjoy each other’s company while playing and listening to Native American flutes, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

The Chino Valley Booster Club will host a fundraising poker tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Chino Valley. There also will be dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, ages 21 and older. Call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 222.

A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street..

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.