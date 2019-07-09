Calendar of Events: July 10-16
Wednesday, July 10
High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.
Medicare 101, 2 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Rm. 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.
U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
Thursday, July 11
Yavapai County Democratic Party monthly committee meeting, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Meals on Wheels room at Prescott Adult Center. $10 donation/ $5 if you bring a dish to pass (entrees for 8 preferred). Donation waived for first-time attendees. Featured speaker is Shea Stanfield, candidate for AZ Corportation Commission.
Grief: A Journey of Healing, Granite Gate Senior Living, 1:30 p.m., 3850 N Hwy 89, Prescott. Sponsored by Maggie’s Hospice. 928-775-2290.
"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It" free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3747.
Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.
Biomimicry: Observing and Learning from Nature's Genius presentation, 7 p.m., The Natural History Institute in Prescott, 126 N. Marina St., info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org, 928-863-3232 or naturalhistoryinstitute.org.
Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.
You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Next Year in Havana (2018) by Chanel Cleeton.
LEGO Build!, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110. (meet every 4th Thursday)
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave.
The Desert Southwest author presentation, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.
Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Basic Spanish skills needed.
It's A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J. A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Saturday, July 13
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Music Ministry concert with Natalia Lisanova, 2000 Shepherds Lane. A free will offering will be taken.
Prescott Area Woodturners, 1 to 3:30 p.m., YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Airpark. Member Philip Brown will demonstrate his beading technique for embellishing bowls. Guests are welcome. Bring a chair. www.prescottareawoodturners.com. The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Willow Lake Hilltop Ramada. Catering by Bonn-Fire Chillin' and Grillin' Restaurant. Member walk-ins welcome. RSVP www.pmug.us.
Country Swing Variety Dance Party with Bob Wood, Country Waltz dance lesson with Dawn Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Dance party at 7:30 p.m., $10 for both, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000.
Prescott PGR (Patriot Guard Riders) mission for Ralph Leonard Ward, Veteran, U.S. Navy. Ralph recently passed at age 90. Mission staging time is 10:15 a.m. at Prescott VA Chapel, 500 N. Highway 89.
Prescott Actors Workshop presenting readings from plays, books and originals, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Room. Free.
Yavapai Flute Circle, meet and enjoy each other’s company while playing and listening to Native American flutes, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.
The Chino Valley Booster Club will host a fundraising poker tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Chino Valley. There also will be dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, ages 21 and older. Call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.
Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 222.
A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street..
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary
Sunday, July 14
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels about the Flying Tigers by author Iris Yang, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Monday, July 15
Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Support Group, 3 to 4:45 p.m., United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Douglas Room.
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.
Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.
Join the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. from 5 to 7 p.m. for Monday Night Movies. This month we are showing “The Public” starring Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling. Free. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
Tuesday, July 16
Prana Salt Therapy. 10 to 11 a.m., by Andy and Kathleen Geraci. Free Cooking Seminar: Thai Curried Shrimp, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000.
Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.
Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Mood Swing, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.
Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.
Anger Solves Nothing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. MeditationInNorthernArizona.org; 928-637-6232.
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
09
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
09
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
TUE
09
|
Getting to the Right Place:
|
TUE
09
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
TUE
09
|
Master Gardener Talk
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...