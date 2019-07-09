7 in 7: Three days full of talks, events that impart knowledge
Weekend topics include Granite Dells, desert plants and circus
This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” all take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 12-14, making these three days chock full of presentations and happenings leading to discovery of new and important information in several areas of life in Prescott and elsewhere.
The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities over the next seven days. This week, all events are free.
1: Chasing Centuries — The Search for Ancient Agave Cultivars across the Desert Southwest is the subject of Ron Parker who will give a free hour-long presentation at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Parker examines the relationship between pre-Columbian Native Americans and agaves (“century plants”) in Arizona.
2: Lights for Liberty — A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Yavapai County Criminal Holding Center, 255 E. Gurley St. Join thousands of people worldwide to protest inhumane conditions faced by migrants; share in the effort to protect the rights of human beings. Prescott Indivisible, Keep Prescott Together, Women’s March on Prescott, and other organizations will be there. Everyone welcome.
3 — 12th annual Monsoon Madness Plant and Yard Sale, sponsored by the University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive. Shoppers will find native plants and gardening stuff of all kinds, in addition to answers to their questions by Master Gardeners. No admission or parking fee.
4 — A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison takes place twice, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Experience the science of circus arts with Peter Davison’s LocoMotion Show. Free for all ages. These programs are popular and fill up fast; seating is on a first-come basis. Friends of the Prescott Public Library funds this event.
5 — Granite Dells: Landscape, Love and Loss, a free presentation by ecologist and educator Walt Anderson takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Peregrine Book Company, 219A N. Cortez St. in Prescott. Anderson will discuss the book, “Prescott’s Granite Dells,” and how art and conservation intersect as international artists from Artists and Biologists Unite for Nature are contributing toward Dells conservation.
6 — Prescott Actors Workshop presents readings from several plays, books and originals writings at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in the Founders Room at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Free to the public.
7 — Flying Tigers is the subject of a free talk by author Iris Yang on her two historical novels, “Wings of a Flying Tiger” and “Will of a Tiger” at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E Goodwin St. Yang said she wrote the novels to thank the American pilots for their bravery, contribution and sacrifice during WWII in China. Her novels have received excellent reviews nationwide, and she has been invited to attend the Flying Tigers WWII Veterans Reunion in San Diego this fall.
Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
