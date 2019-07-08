OFFERS
YCSO deputies make 10 DUI arrests over Fourth of July holiday week

Deputies for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted a total of 61 traffic stops during a DUI enforcement patrol July 1-6. Included in the 10 DUI offenses were one super extreme DUI (over a .215 blood alcohol content), three extreme DUIs and two drug-related DUIs. (Courier stock photo)

Deputies for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted a total of 61 traffic stops during a DUI enforcement patrol July 1-6. Included in the 10 DUI offenses were one super extreme DUI (over a .215 blood alcohol content), three extreme DUIs and two drug-related DUIs. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 8:36 p.m.

A driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement patrol by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) this last holiday week yielded 10 DUI arrests and three non-DUI related arrests.

Fourteen YCSO deputies around the county were assigned to the patrol, which started on Monday, July 1, and ended Saturday, July 6, according to a YCSO news release.

The deputies conducted a total of 61 traffic stops, YCSO reported. Included in the 10 DUI offenses were one super extreme DUI (over a .215 blood alcohol content), three extreme DUIs and two drug-related DUIs.

Of the 61 traffic stops, 16 were of vehicles driven by designated sober drivers, which YCSO spokesperson Christopher Wilson said deputies were pleased to find had volunteered to drive their friends around.

“The goal of YCSO and our fellow law enforcement agencies is to remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways before they cause collisions changing the lives of innocent motorists forever,” Wilson said. “Remember, it costs very little to plan for a designated driver, but benefits to our citizens and visitors to our beautiful county are immeasurable.”

The DUI enforcement patrol by YCSO and other area agencies was made possible by grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for DUI enforcement patrol figures from other area law enforcement agencies as they become available.

— The Daily Courier

