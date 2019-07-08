YCSO deputies make 10 DUI arrests over Fourth of July holiday week
A driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement patrol by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) this last holiday week yielded 10 DUI arrests and three non-DUI related arrests.
Fourteen YCSO deputies around the county were assigned to the patrol, which started on Monday, July 1, and ended Saturday, July 6, according to a YCSO news release.
The deputies conducted a total of 61 traffic stops, YCSO reported. Included in the 10 DUI offenses were one super extreme DUI (over a .215 blood alcohol content), three extreme DUIs and two drug-related DUIs.
Of the 61 traffic stops, 16 were of vehicles driven by designated sober drivers, which YCSO spokesperson Christopher Wilson said deputies were pleased to find had volunteered to drive their friends around.
“The goal of YCSO and our fellow law enforcement agencies is to remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways before they cause collisions changing the lives of innocent motorists forever,” Wilson said. “Remember, it costs very little to plan for a designated driver, but benefits to our citizens and visitors to our beautiful county are immeasurable.”
The DUI enforcement patrol by YCSO and other area agencies was made possible by grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for DUI enforcement patrol figures from other area law enforcement agencies as they become available.
— The Daily Courier
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
08
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
MON
08
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
|
MON
08
|
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
|
TUE
09
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
09
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...