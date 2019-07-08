See creepy crawlies at Prescott Public Library July 9
The Heritage Park Zoo is bringing a universe of creepy crawlies to the Prescott Public Library from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.
Insects are all around us and they will be joining us at the library for this summer reading program event.
This free event is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library and is suitable for all ages. Come and enjoy this great opportunity to learn more about insects. The library is located at 215 E Goodwin Street in Prescott.
For more information about this event, visit the library website at prescottlibrary.info or call 928-777-1500.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
08
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
MON
08
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
|
MON
08
|
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
|
TUE
09
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
09
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...