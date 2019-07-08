See creepy crawlies at Prescott Public Library July 9

The Heritage Park Zoo is bringing a universe of creepy crawlies to the Prescott Public Library from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Insects are all around us and they will be joining us at the library for this summer reading program event.

This free event is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library and is suitable for all ages. Come and enjoy this great opportunity to learn more about insects. The library is located at 215 E Goodwin Street in Prescott.

For more information about this event, visit the library website at prescottlibrary.info or call 928-777-1500.