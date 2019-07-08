OFFERS
Obituary: Patrick Haruo Inouye

Patrick Haruo Inouye

Patrick Haruo Inouye

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 9:52 p.m.

Patrick Haruo Inouye, born Jan. 11, 1940, in Honolulu, Hawaii, passed peacefully on June 5, 2019, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Paula; and her son, Paul (wife Krisha), their children, Kathryn, Matthew and Malina; daughter Lisa and her son, Rain. Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Allen Inouye; and daughter Lisa Marie Allen (husband Paul), their three sons, Palani, Cody and Justin. Patrick has four great-grandchildren, Ethyn, Zayne, Jeremiah and Trinity. Patrick was employed for 31 years by Hawaiian Electric Company, and proudly served 33 years in the Army and Air Force reserves. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant and was the First Sergeant of his unit. He was a master luthier having made over 50 handcrafted Koa ukuleles and owner of Volcano Ukuleles. His love of music, teaching ukulele and his continuous joy of life is how he shall always be remembered. His soul is one of true grace and hospitality. Over the years, several friends and family members were blessed with the gift of one of his handcrafted ukuleles. Patrick often said, “I’m here to serve.” He meant it! He spread aloha wherever he went with his smile and concern for the well being of others.

His life will be celebrated at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott, Arizona, in building H2. The service will be on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. Casual Hawaiian attire.

In lieu of flowers, if you like, please make a donation to Prescott Humane Society, as we are animal rescuers. Information provided by survivors.

