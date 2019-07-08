Obituary: Mary Lou West Pierce
Mary Lou West Pierce passed away at 8 p.m., on July 3, 2019, in Spring Valley, Arizona. She was born Nov. 28, 1937. She is survived by children, Shawnee Arnott, James (Randy) Pierce, Jr., seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Richard Pierce.
Mary West was born on her grandparents’ ranch near Dewey, Arizona. She graduated from Prescott High School, and was a world traveler, spending time in six countries and 22 U.S. states.
No services are planned at this time. Donations should be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in honor of Dorian Pierce.
Information provided by survivors.
