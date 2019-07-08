'Nature is cruel': Lynx Lake’s resident bald eagle couple suffer a year of setbacks

As a longtime hobbyist wildlife photographer, Everett Sanborn is well aware of the harsh realities in the wild.

“Nature is just nature; it’s cruel,” he said this past week.

Still, Sanborn acknowledges that he was saddened when he learned of the latest development with Lynx Lake’s resident eagle couple.

“I was really crushed when the male was injured,” he said as he walked along the Lynx Lake Trail Friday morning, July 5, to where the lone female sat high up in a lakeside snag (dead tree).

The male’s injuries were just one in a series of hardships that the pair suffered in the past year. Sanborn chronicled the drama in a recent piece for “Wingtips,” a publication of the Prescott Audubon Society.

Titled “2019: A Traumatic Year for Our Lynx Lake Eagles,” Sanborn’s story tells of the ups and downs of the bald eagle pair who have returned year after year to Lynx Lake.

BALANCING ACT

Noel Fletcher, wildlife biologist for the Prescott National Forest, said bald eagles have used Lynx Lake as a nesting site for at least the past 11 years. The Forest Service regularly closes the area east of the lake to minimize disturbance. This year, the area was reopened on May 3.

“[The eagles] have gotten quite used to the presence of people,” Fletcher said this week, noting that the Forest Service makes sure that it complies with the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in closing down the area when necessary.

She added, “It is a balancing act for resource managers to provide quality recreation experiences while also providing quality wildlife habitat on public lands.”

Fletcher explained that the eagles begin showing up at Lynx Lake in late October, and they typically leave the area in early July, heading north for the Dakotas.

NATURE UP CLOSE

A 13-year resident of Prescott, Sanborn, 81, has spent countless hours at Lynx Lake, capturing vivid, close-up photos of the pair perched in the upper branches of their favorite lakeside trees, or soaring above the lake.

After first spotting the eagles while having lunch with his wife at the Lynx Lake Café more than a decade ago, Sanborn immersed himself in eagle information.

Over the years, he has photographed the eagle pair, along with their juvenile offspring, in various stages of their lives.

“I love being out in nature more than anything,” Sanborn said of his fascination with the eagles.

His article notes that he has “become quite familiar with [the eagles’] physical appearance.”

So he was able to immediately spot the pair’s stresses of 2019.

“When our longtime bald eagle pair returned to Lynx Lake this year, their welcome home started off with the discovery that wind and rain had significantly damaged their nest on the east side of the lake,” Sanborn wrote in Wingtips.

The eagles later had to deal with Prescott’s mega-snowstorm in February. The result of the various stresses was that after producing healthy fledglings for the past six years, the pair failed to do so this year, Sanborn said.

INJURY TO INSULT

The vulnerable couple suffered a new blow in April when another male – larger, stronger, and younger, Sanborn says – showed up and apparently fought with the longtime male, seriously injuring him.

Sanborn said he learned from the Arizona Game and Fish Department in early April that someone had found the injured male, and the eagle was then transported to a wildlife rehabilitation refuge in Phoenix, where he still remains.

Sanborn said it is still uncertain whether the female has accepted the new male. This past week, she was alone in the tree, and the male was nowhere in sight.

That has been typical this spring, Sanborn said. “I have seen and photographed them together a few times, but I am seeing them well apart from each other more often than together,” he wrote.

Fletcher pointed out that after losing her mate in the spring, the female could take some time to mate again. “They mate for life,” she said.

Although he describes himself as a “hobbyist” or “amateur” wildlife photographer, Sanborn has obviously amassed considerable knowledge about the eagles.

As he walked along the Lynx Lake Trail, he answered questions from several other trail users who were in search of the eagles.

Fletcher said Sanborn has been helpful in the past in providing photographs of injured eagles. “That was a huge help,” she said. “I loved that I could reach out to him for that.”

While Sanborn said he feels a bond with the eagles, he is quick to emphasize that he never thinks of them as his eagles. “They belong to God and nature,” he said.

