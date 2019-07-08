Local law-enforcement agencies ready for ‘National Night Out’ kick-off concert Aug. 2

To pump up for National Night Out (NNO) 2019, local law-enforcement agencies and partnering entities will be hosting a kick-off concert Friday evening, Aug. 2, at the Yavapai County courthouse plaza.

Scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m., the event will feature officers and personnel from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department, Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department, Arizona Attorney General’s Office and other organizations. Representatives from each agency will be on hand to talk about their planned NNO activities, answer questions and share crime prevention information.

Providing the tunes for the event will be local blues band Road One South in conjunction with Prescott’s Summer Concert Series. The band, which includes two YCSO employees, has played the event every year it has been hosted, said Dwight D’Evelyn, the band’s drummer and a spokesperson for the YCSO.

“Our bass player is a YCSO deputy and our harmonica’s [player’s] son just joined the Prescott Police Department,” D’Evelyn said.

Road One South’s show will be tailored to highlight some of the many activities also occurring that evening, including displays and information from various area law-enforcement agencies, K-9 officers and special vehicle displays. Kids of all ages can also meet Deputy Do-Right, YCSO’s child safety mascot, YCSO Crime Prevention Coordinator Bryan Thomas said.

“Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music, displays and the opportunity to meet your local law enforcement representatives as we unite to give crime and criminals the blues,” Thomas said.



The NNO kickoff concert was first hosted in 2012. The only year it hasn’t taken place was in 2018 due to a scheduling conflict, D’Evelyn said.

National Night Out itself occurs every year on the first Tuesday in August – this year, Aug. 6. The campaign takes place all across the U.S. and is designed to raise crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood unity and spirit, and further develop partnerships between law-enforcement agencies and the community, Thomas said.

“At the core of these programs is neighborhood watch – residents and business owners uniting with their law-enforcement representatives to reduce crime,” Thomas said.

