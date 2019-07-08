Letter: Unknown future liabilities
Editor:
Our city officials seem obsessed with growth. I get it, Prescott has a huge PSPRS unfunded liability and in the short term growth generates new revenue in the form of permit fees and utility fees. New residents mean more property tax and new customers for local businesses, which turn further increases tax revenue. Sadly, this bump is short-lived. Numerous studies have shown that after factoring in the cost of building and maintaining the requisite roads, schools and other infrastructure, city revenue obtained per new liability is ridiculously low. Over the lifecycle of a development, cities frequently receive just a dime or two of revenue for each dollar of new long-term liability. If Arizona Eco Development’s annexation request is approved by our city government, AED will reap a huge economic benefit. In return for being saddled with unknown future liabilities, the citizens of Prescott deserve something of equal value in return. Support for the proposed 500 acre Granite Dells regional park should be a non-negotiable no-brainer.
Donald Healey
Prescott
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
08
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
MON
08
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
|
MON
08
|
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
|
TUE
09
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
09
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...