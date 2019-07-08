July is art workshop month at the Phippen
Learn to sculpt, paint a sunset, improve skills
The Phippen Museum invites the public to participate in three art workshops in July – one involving sculpture, one paired with wine and one focusing on color.
Award-winning sculptor Sandy Scott teaches the first workshop on sculpture technique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over four days, Tuesday through Friday, July 16-19, at the museum. The class begins with a discussion of bird anatomy, the principles of aerodynamics and how to achieve the illusion of movement in sculptures of birds in flight. The cost for this comprehensive workshop is $650; registration and some materials are required.
Next, a more casual art experience, Art & Wine: A Perfect Pairing, take places from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. This workshop is designed for those who enjoy wine but may know nothing about painting. Artist and Education Coordinator Neal McEwen leads participants through the step-by-step process of creating an original Western-themed acrylic painting, an Arizona sunset. Cost is $35 for a fun-filled evening of art, wine and dessert appetizers. Participants leave with a finished painting suitable for framing. RSVP is necessary, as seating is limited.
Award-winning artist and instructor Gretchen Lopez offers a two-day class for students who have had some experience with oil or acrylic painting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28. However, students at all levels are invited. The workshop will focus on color and color mixing technique and composition, working from a still life the first day and a photo reference the second day. The cost is $150 for both days; reservations and some materials are required.
For more information, or to make a reservation, call 928-778-1385. The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 Highway 89 at the roundabout.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
08
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
MON
08
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
|
MON
08
|
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
|
TUE
09
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
09
|
Family Caregiver Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...