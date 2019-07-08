OFFERS
July is art workshop month at the Phippen
Learn to sculpt, paint a sunset, improve skills

Shown above are attendees of an art workshop at the Phippen Museum. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 9:18 p.m.

The Phippen Museum invites the public to participate in three art workshops in July – one involving sculpture, one paired with wine and one focusing on color.

photo

Award-winning sculptor Sandy Scott teaches the first workshop on sculpture technique. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

Award-winning sculptor Sandy Scott teaches the first workshop on sculpture technique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over four days, Tuesday through Friday, July 16-19, at the museum. The class begins with a discussion of bird anatomy, the principles of aerodynamics and how to achieve the illusion of movement in sculptures of birds in flight. The cost for this comprehensive workshop is $650; registration and some materials are required.

Next, a more casual art experience, Art & Wine: A Perfect Pairing, take places from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. This workshop is designed for those who enjoy wine but may know nothing about painting. Artist and Education Coordinator Neal McEwen leads participants through the step-by-step process of creating an original Western-themed acrylic painting, an Arizona sunset. Cost is $35 for a fun-filled evening of art, wine and dessert appetizers. Participants leave with a finished painting suitable for framing. RSVP is necessary, as seating is limited.

photo

Award-winning artist and instructor Gretchen Lopez offers a two-day class for students who have had some experience with oil or acrylic painting. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

Award-winning artist and instructor Gretchen Lopez offers a two-day class for students who have had some experience with oil or acrylic painting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28. However, students at all levels are invited. The workshop will focus on color and color mixing technique and composition, working from a still life the first day and a photo reference the second day. The cost is $150 for both days; reservations and some materials are required.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call 928-778-1385. The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 Highway 89 at the roundabout.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
