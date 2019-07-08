OFFERS
HUSD budget meeting July 9 open to public
Other items for discussion include proposed Head Start classroom, superintendent’s performance pay plan

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter at an undated school board meeting. A public hearing on the Humboldt Unified School District's annual 2019-2020 budget starts off its monthly governing board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Transportation building, 6411 N. Robert Road in Prescott Valley. (Courier file photo)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 10:13 p.m.

A public hearing on the Humboldt Unified School District’s annual 2019-2020 budget starts off its monthly governing board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Transportation building, 6411 N. Robert Road in Prescott Valley.

The board approved its proposed expenditure budget of $35 million June 25, and the public has an opportunity to speak to the board during the public hearing portion of the meeting July 9.

Several agreements and Intergovernmental Agreements (IGA) are on the agenda, including a renewal with the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) for Bradshaw Mountain High School and removing Glassford Hill Middle School’s participation.

The district may renew its agreement with Mingus Mountain Estate Residential Center to provide instruction to its students. It will vote on an IGA with Chino Valley Unified School District for access to Humboldt’s special education services for up to three students.

An IGA with Mountain Institute Career Technical Education District, formerly known as Mountain Institute Joint Technical Education District, also acknowledges an increase in payments of 5% to satellite schools for the upcoming year.

Yavapai College’s IGA for dual-credit courses includes not only entry-level college composition, mathematics and Spanish classes, but six courses in Computers and Networking, and a five-credit course in the Certified Nursing Assistant program.

Liberty Traditional School campus may host a Head Start program in partnership with the Northern Arizona Council of Governments for early childhood development for 3- to 5-year-old children. The district would lease the classroom space to NACOG.

In other matters, the governing board will discuss the Emergency Operations Plan, the board’s self-evaluation process policy, advisories from the state regarding admission of resident students, family life education and public right to know. The board may take action on the second half of Superintendent Dan Streeter’s performance pay plan as set forth this past September.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

