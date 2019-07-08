Free jazz concert at courthouse plaza July 9
The Prescott Downtown Partnership presents the Mingus Mountain BopTet jazz band on Tuesday, July 9 at courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. The concert begins at 6:30 pm and is free to the public.
The 7-piece Mingus Mountain BopTet plays a soulful blend of Jazz from artists such as Nat Adderley, Curtis Fuller, Benny Golson, Hank Mobley, Lenny Niehaus, and Bobby Timmons.
According to the band’s Facebook page, their “driving rhythm section and powerful horns will increase blood flow, clear sinuses, and shift your booty from park to overdrive in no time.”
