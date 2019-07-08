OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 08
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free jazz concert at courthouse plaza July 9

The Mingus Mountain BopTet jazz band

The Mingus Mountain BopTet jazz band

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 10:56 a.m.

The Prescott Downtown Partnership presents the Mingus Mountain BopTet jazz band on Tuesday, July 9 at courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. The concert begins at 6:30 pm and is free to the public.

The 7-piece Mingus Mountain BopTet plays a soulful blend of Jazz from artists such as Nat Adderley, Curtis Fuller, Benny Golson, Hank Mobley, Lenny Niehaus, and Bobby Timmons.

According to the band’s Facebook page, their “driving rhythm section and powerful horns will increase blood flow, clear sinuses, and shift your booty from park to overdrive in no time.”

The Mingus Mountain BopTet by Ted Bouras

Related Audio

Mingus Mountain BopTet jazz band

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

At A Glance: Tattoo Fest comes to Prescott, July 5-7
Popular Summer Concert Series opens on courthouse plaza June 2
Brown Bag Lunch concerts grace plaza, again
Prescott's Summer Concert Series continues
Summer Concert Series a Prescott tradition

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
08
Red Cross blood donation
MON
08
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
08
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
TUE
09
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
09
Family Caregiver Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries