Catch 22 — Day 9:Chino Valley woman sought on auto theft charge

The Chino Valley Police Department is asking for help in locating Katherine Rose Kelly. Kelly is wanted for auto theft after allegedly stealing a 2003 Toyota Corolla in 2013.

Kelly is a 28-year-old woman, is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds. Her last known address was in Chino Valley on Purple Sage.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 9 of Catch 22 you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.