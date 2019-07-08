Calendar of Events: July 9-13
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9
- Family Caregiver Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. 928-772-6000.
- Prescott Flycasters fly fishing club meeting, 6 p.m., Lamb Chevrolet.
- Getting to the Right Place: Overview of Senior Living Solutions, noon to 1 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
- Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.
- Master Gardener Talk: Vegetable Garden, Fall / Winter Harvesting, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Presented by Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.
- Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- Tuesday Morning Book Club,The Almost Moon (2007) by Alice Sebold, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- A Universe of Creepy Crawlies!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Heritage Park Zoo brings a universe of creepy crawlies to visit the library.
- Adult Summer Movie Series: Loving Vincent, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. The first fully painted feature film, 2018 Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent, tells the story of the mysterious and tragic death of the world's most famous artist, Vincent van Gogh. Featuring the voices of Saoirse Ronan and Chris O'Dowd. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2018 Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards. Rated PG-13.
- Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, The Mingus MountainBopTet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
- Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.
- Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.
- Anger Solves Nothing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. MeditationInNorthernArizona.org; 928-637-6232.
Wednesday, July 10
- High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.
- Medicare 101, 2 to 3 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
- YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Rm. 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
- Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
Thursday, July 11
- Yavapai County Democratic Party monthly committee meeting, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Meals on Wheels room at Prescott Adult Center. $10 donation/ $5 if you bring a dish to pass (entrees for 8 preferred). Donation waived for first-time attendees. Featured speaker is Shea Stanfield, candidate for AZ Corportation Commission.
- Grief: A Journey of Healing, Granite Gate Senior Living, 1:30 p.m., 3850 N Hwy 89, Prescott. Sponsored by Maggie’s Hospice. 928-775-2290.
- "Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It" free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3747.
- Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.
- Biomimicry: Observing and Learning from Nature's Genius presentation, 7 p.m., The Natural History Institute in Prescott, 126 N. Marina St., info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org, 928-863-3232 or naturalhistoryinstitute.org.
- Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.
- You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
- WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Next Year in Havana (2018) by Chanel Cleeton.
- LEGO Build!, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
- Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110. (meet every 4th Thursday)
- Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 12
- Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave.
- The Desert Southwest author presentation, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.
- Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Basic Spanish skills needed.
- It's A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J. A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
- TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
Saturday, July 13
- Prescott Area Woodturners, 1 to 3:30 p.m., YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Airpark. Member Philip Brown will demonstrate his beading technique for embellishing bowls. Guests are welcome. Bring a chair. www.prescottareawoodturners.com. The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Willow Lake Hilltop Ramada. Catering by Bonn-Fire Chillin' and Grillin' Restaurant. Member walk-ins welcome. RSVP www.pmug.us.
- Country Swing Variety Dance Party with Bob Wood, Country Waltz dance lesson with Dawn Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Dance party at 7:30 p.m., $10 for both, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000.
- Prescott PGR (Patriot Guard Riders) mission for Ralph Leonard Ward, Veteran, U.S. Navy. Ralph recently passed at age 90. Mission staging time is 10:15 a.m. at Prescott VA Chapel, 500 N. Highway 89.
- Prescott Actors Workshop presenting readings from plays, books and originals, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Room. Free.
- Yavapai Flute Circle, meet and enjoy each other’s company while playing and listening to Native American flutes, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.
- The Chino Valley Booster Club will host a fundraising poker tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Chino Valley. There also will be dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, ages 21 and older. Call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.
- Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 222.
- A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street..
- Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
- Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary
