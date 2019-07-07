Tanner Green wins all-around buckle for 1st time at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’

PRESCOTT — Tanner Green of Cotulla, Texas, captured his first all-around buckle at the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on a breezy, partly cloudy Sunday, July 7, after claiming $1,953 in team roping and tie-down roping.

In the final performance of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Green tallied a time of 10.2 seconds in tie-down roping, but he didn’t register a time in team roping with heeling partner Jake Clay of Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

Nevertheless, Green won $1,400 earlier in the slack, which takes place outside of the regular rodeo performances when there’s an overflow of contestants, to help him clinch the coveted buckle.

In the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s (PRCA) current world standings for the All-Around, which honors the best-earning cowboys who compete in two or more rodeo events, Green entered Sunday in 14th place with almost $34,600 in earnings this year.

The 2019 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, which is part of the PRCA Wrangler Pro Rodeo Tour, paid out a total of nearly $244,500 to the top-performing cowboys in steer wrestling, bareback riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding.

What follows is a brief breakdown for the contestants in each of the seven events who took home first-place honors and a buckle from the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.”

STEER WRESTLING

Ty Erickson of Helena, Montana, notched a 4.3-second takedown in the first go-around and a 4.8-second tally in the second go-around for a 9.1 score in the average to nab the Frontier Days buckle in steer wrestling.

Like Green, Erickson won his first buckle here, finishing with total earnings of $2,849 on two heads.

Erickson is currently ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s world standings for steer wrestling with more than $106,338 this season alone. The Top 15-ranked steer wrestlers in the world at the end of the season qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), pro rodeo’s Super Bowl, from Dec. 5-14 in Las Vegas.

BAREBACK RIDING

In Sunday’s final performance, four-time world champion bareback rider Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, won the Frontier Days buckle, piecing together an 89-point ride to edge runner-up Logan Patterson of Kim, Colorado.

Feild, who had been injured, recorded the winning ride on a horse named Pow Wow Nights. Patterson sported an 88-point ride on a similarly-named horse, Pow Wow Rocks, earlier in the rodeo.

A nine-time NFR qualifier who won four straight world titles from 2011-14, Feild is presently ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s world standings for bareback riding with more than $123,000 in earnings.

With his victory, Feild earned more than $6,000 to Patterson’s more than $4,600. Feild also had not won a buckle at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” until this year.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

J.D. Kibbe of Portales, New Mexico, stunned a star-studded tie-down roping field, winning his first buckle at Prescott Frontier Days with an 8.3-second time in the first go-around and a 9.3-second time in the second go-around for an average of 17.6 seconds.

On Sunday, defending Prescott Frontier Days tie-down roping co-champions Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas, and Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, both failed to lasso their calves in back-to-back attempts, helping to pave the way for Kibbe.

Kibbe currently leads the Turquoise Circuit (Arizona and New Mexico rodeos only) in tie-down roping with more than $7,900 in earnings this season. He took home $3,317 alone this past week at Frontier Days.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Taos Muncy, a two-time saddle bronc world champion who presently leads the Turquoise Circuit standings, won the second Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo buckle of his storied career with his 87-point ride on a horse named High Lonesome.

Muncy won his first buckle here in 2011, when he tied Jacobs Crawley for the Frontier Days saddle-bronc title. Each of them had an 82-point ride that year.

Muncy earned nearly $6,000 for his victory here this past week.

TEAM ROPING

It doesn’t get much closer in team roping than what transpired at Prescott Frontier Days this past week, as the team of Britt Smith and Jake Smith from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, snared buckles with a 13.1-second average on two heads.

The team of Trey Blackmore from nearby Hillside and Seth Hall of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was the runner-up in 13.3 seconds. Therefore, the Smiths’ win came by a mere two-tenths of a second.

The Smiths earned more than $3,200 each for their impressive victory here.

WOMEN’S BARREL RACING

Prescott’s own Sarah Kieckhefer tied Ukiah, California’s Megan Champion in winning women’s barrel racing buckles at Frontier Days. Kieckhefer and Champion each posted combined times of 35.26 seconds on their two rides.

Both Kieckhefer and Champion earned more than $2,000 for their first victories here.

BULL RIDING

Parker Cole McCown of Montgomery, Texas, nipped Daniel Keeping of Dublin, Texas, for the bull-riding crown at Prescott Frontier Days. McCown’s winning ride of 87 points on a bull named Foolish Dreams garnered him more than $6,800.

Keeping’s 86.5-point ride on a bull named Last Cigarette earned him more than $5,200.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.