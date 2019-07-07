OFFERS
Road dedication near Arizona Downs on P&Z agenda
Lot combination, zoning map change for duplexes also on list

The third and final item on the agenda involves the entrance to Arizona Downs Race Track, North County Fair Trail, which also provides access to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s office and several other businesses. The road, within the Town of Prescott Valley limits, was formerly within county jurisdiction and included an easement with several private property owners. (Google Maps Screenshot)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 9:57 p.m.

A request for a zoning map change to allow two duplexes, a request to combine four small lots into one larger lot, and a request for dedication of North County Trail near Fain Road and Highway 89A will come before the Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission at 5:30 p.m. today in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.

For public hearing only, Johvan Zito is requesting a zoning map change for properties owned by Tuscan Holdings located on two lots at the northeast corner of Loos Drive and Katie Circle East from C1-2 (Commercial; Neighborhood Sales and Services) to RS-3 (Residential and Services). The applicant’s wish is to build two duplexes, one on each lot, which requires an RS-3 zoning. As an action item, the request to combine four lots on Addis Avenue west of Viewpoint Drive comes from Patty Fitzl, agent for an unnamed owner. The four lots are part of a series of small, 30-foot-wide lots in Unit 17 rezoned in 2004 as C2-PAD (Commercial; General Sales and Services – Planned Area Development).

In order to make the lots more developable, the owner wants to combine Lots 5327, 5328, 5329 and 5330 into one lot, 5327A.

The third and final item on the agenda involves the entrance to Arizona Downs Race Track, North County Fair Trail, which also provides access to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s office and several other businesses. The road, within the Town of Prescott Valley limits, was formerly within county jurisdiction and included an easement with several private property owners.

As an action item, the sole remaining property owner is willing to dedicate the roadway to the town.

Yavapai County and Prescott Valley have an intergovernmental agreement for the county to pave and chip seal the road prior to turning over maintenance to the town. The roadwork will be completed by the end of July, states PV Planner Joe Scott in the commissioners’ packet material.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

