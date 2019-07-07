Prescott Fire hosts annual Hose Cart Races photo gallery and video

Prescott Fire hosted the annual hose cart races on Cortez Street Sunday morning in Prescott.

Teams from Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA), Peoria Fire, Williamson Valley/Bagdad Fire, Prescott Fire Explorers, Women firefighters from Prescott and CAFMA and wives and girlfriends of active duty firefighters competed in hose cart races and bucket brigades.

The event has a history from the earliest days of the Prescott Fire Department when it was manned by volunteers.

In the current version the competition has been going on for at least 70 years.