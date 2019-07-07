OFFERS
Police and residents rescue 6-foot snake from car engine

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 10:50 p.m.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Police and bystanders teamed up to rescue a 6-foot-long (1.8-meter-long) snake that had wrapped itself around the engine block of a car in Connecticut.

East Windsor police say the reptile had to be removed from a resident’s vehicle on Thursday.

Police wrote in Facebook post that it “was not exactly the call” they were expecting on the July Fourth holiday. Later, they said: “This may surprise you but we, the police, are not normally in the business of wrangling snakes.”

The reptile was put in a crate and will be turned over to a nature center.

Police said the snake might have been a boa constrictor and speculated that it was an escaped pet. They tried calling an animal control officer or another expert, but none were available because of the holiday.

