OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 08
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Plea options on table for Cottonwood officer charged in domestic abuse case

Jason W. Brooks, The Verde Independent
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 9:35 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, July 7, 2019 9:35 PM

Cody Delafuente is due in Yavapai County Superior Court again on Monday.

The 1:30 p.m. hearing is called a “pretrial conference/settlement/change of plea” on court documents.

Delafuente was a detective with the Cottonwood Police Department when he was arrested in October 2018 following an investigation of domestic violence toward his wife at a home in Clarkdale. He pleaded not guilty soon thereafter, and a series of court hearings has ensued.

On June 24, Judge Michael Bluff extended the state’s deadline to respond to a motion from Delafuente’s attorney to remand his case to the grand jury.

An Arizona Public Records Law request provided The Verde Independent with a copy of the 72-page police report that details allegations of Delafuente being violent toward his wife.

Delafuente is still employed by Cottonwood Police, but has taken on an office role that does not involve the same level of public interaction as a detective typically would have.

According to the report, police responded to a domestic violence call on the evening of Oct. 18, from a woman saying she had been beaten by her husband.

When police arrived, the woman’s face appeared injured but said she had “walked into a wall.” Court documents show the woman told police she was pushed into a wall by Delafuente, breaking her nose and causing her to lose consciousness.

She also told police that after a 911 hang-up call, upon the call back from a dispatcher, Delafuente told the dispatcher that the call had been a misdial, but the dispatcher also heard the woman yelling something including the word “help” in the background.

Delafuente’s charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault/impeded breathing, assault with intent to injure/reckless and preventing or interfering with emergency telecommunications.

The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood detective faces kidnapping, assault, domestic violence charges
Cottonwood police detective accused of domestic violence back to work in ‘administrative role’
Police seek suspect in $100,000 Cottonwood Old Town Association fraud
Woman involved in Taco Bell robbery faces 52 years in prison
Plea bargain in works for sex trafficking cases

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
08
Red Cross blood donation
MON
08
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
08
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
TUE
09
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
09
Family Caregiver Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries