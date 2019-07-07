Local school districts looking for supply donations ahead of August start dates
On summer shopping trips, the Prescott Unified School District Family Resource Center would love to see area families pick up a few extra items for donation to students who need help with school supplies.
Resource Center coordinator Kelly Mattox announced at the recent Collective Impact Partnership several collection dates and events intended to equip all students with whatever supplies they might require. The center will offer the supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on between on Wednesday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Washington district office gymnasium off of Pleasant Street.
Chino Valley Unified and Humboldt Unified school districts will also be having similar programs.
Before the PUSD event, there will be a Walmart Stuff-A-Bus event between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at local stores in Prescott and Prescott Valley: locations on Gail Gardner Way and Glassford Hill in Prescott Valley. Customers are invited to pick up some pencils, crayons, packs of paper, notebooks and the like to help children fill up their backup with whatever supplies they will need to kick off a new year.
On Sunday, July 21, the Heights Church will also have a Stuff-A-Bus for school supplies during its church services.
Every year, Mattox said she is awed by the community’s generosity that means so much to all area families. Part of a student’s academic success has to do with feeling prepared and equipped with the materials they need to be ready to learn.
Here is the supply list:
- Ear buds
- 1 ½ to 3 inch 3 Ring Binders (Black or Blue)
- 3 and 5 Subject Spiral Notebooks (college ruled and wide ruled)
- Ticonderoga pencils
- Plastic pocket folders multicolored with and without prongs
- Pencil pouches for 3 ring binder
- Black and Blue white board markers
- White board erasers
- Small/personal size Hand Sanitizer
- Pencil topper erasers
- Index cards
- 24 pack Crayola Crayons
- 12 Crayola Washable Markers
- Multicolored highlighters
- Scotch tape
- College ruled composition notebooks
- Gallon size plastic baggies
- Sandwich size plastic baggies
- Three-ring zippered, soft-sided binders
- Advanced math calculators
- Clorox Wipes
- Copy paper
- Tissues
- Post-it notes
- Walmart gift cards
For more information about how to assist with this effort, contact Prescott Unified School District Family Resource Center at 928-445-5400 ext. 70130.
