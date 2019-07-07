Letter: Decision to boycott Nike shoes
Editor:
I would rather be barefoot than wear Nike shoes. I thought hiring Colin Kaepernick as a sponsor was a slap in the face to all Americans, but the latest is a downright disgrace. The original American flag had nothing to do with white supremacy nor slavery. We call it the Betsy Ross flag because she sewed it together. A representation of the flag on shoes celebrating our independence still has nothing to do with white supremacy nor slavery. It is obvious that the demographic for Nike shoe customers must be people who are not aware of American heritage and what it stands for. Slavery had nothing to do with breaking off from Britain, just plain old economics, just as Nike believes the flag shoe will hurt their sales. I decided to boycott Nike when they hired Kaepernick but listening to him complain about the flag shoe and taking them off the market is a message to me and all American patriots, regardless of ethnicity, that they don’t need us. There are many more brands to consider when buying shoes, so maybe we just need to let them know, we don’t need Nike.
Dan Speights
Prescott Valley
