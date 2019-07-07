Catch 22 - Day 8: Chainsaw, your tip could land 39-year-old in prison

Today, the Prescott Police are asking for help in locating Brenton White. On Jan. 1, 2016, White and an accomplice purchased a $400 chainsaw from a Prescott business. The next day, White attempted to return the chain saw to the store. White was denied when it was discovered he had only 3 cents in his checking account from which he allegedly purchased the chainsaw the day before.

Later that day, White sold the chainsaw for $100 at a pawn shop in the Prescott area. He has nine additional warrants out of seven different states for similar schemes. His last known address was in Prescott in the 300 block of North Rush Street, but he was in Georgia and Wisconsin as recent as March 2019.

Due to his serial crimes, White has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $200,000 bond. He is facing multiple counts of fraud schemes, trafficking stolen property, issuing bad checks, and theft. A total of nine charges.

White is a 39-year-old African American man, 5-foot-9, and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with a skull tattoo on his left upper arm.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 8 of Catch 22 you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.