5 meetings scheduled for Prescott Council Tuesday

Arizona Eco Development’s plans are back on the Prescott City Council’s executive session this week, and city officials say it could be late summer before the Granite Dells-area project goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The City Council will conduct five meetings on Tuesday, July 9. The first is a closed-door executive session at 10 a.m. to discuss the Arizona Eco Development pre-annexation development agreements.

Other meetings include: a 1 p.m. study session; 3 p.m. and 3:01 p.m. Hassayampa Community Facilities District meetings; and a 3:02 p.m. voting session. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Although city officials had initially estimated that the Arizona Eco Development project would go to the Planning and Zoning Commission in late June – and then late July – City Manager Michael Lamar said Friday, July 5, that the project is more likely to go to the commission in August.

The city reportedly is still awaiting needed information from the developers. Lamar said the exchange of technical information is likely to be discussed this week.

The development plans have been in the works for months, and the council earlier discussed the project in executive session in February. During the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will:

• Consider settling a lawsuit filed by local resident Howard Mechanic (as trustee of the Social Justice Charitable Foundation) over a previous city water service agreement for a 46-acre parcel of property located outside city limits at 509 Overland Road in the Government Canyon area.

A city memo states that the proposed agreement would settle Mechanic’s breach-of-contract claim for $5.9 million stemming from a 1963 city water service agreement (and various subsequent agreements) entered into by the city with previous property owners.

“The current plaintiff property owner alleges that the city’s determination to permit water service to only a single lot on an approximately 50-acre property is a breach of contract,” the memo states.

The proposed agreement would provide water and sewer service for up to 195 homes, and the owner would be responsible for the cost of building the water and sewer infrastructure, as well as then-in-effect impact fees.

The city council has discussed the lawsuit in previous executive sessions, and the settlement is listed on this week’s consent agenda, which means that it could be approved as a part of the list of other routine items in a single vote.

• Consider several actions pertaining to the Granite Dells Estates project’s phases 3 through 5. The votes include amendments to the project’s master plan, the city’s general plan, the property’s zoning and the preliminary plat.

Developers are asking for changes that would allow for: clustering higher density residential on the western portion of the master plan area; shifting the previously proposed housing from the eastern most portion of the master plan to the west, leaving a 239-acre parcel in the east undeveloped at this time; and reducing the lot sizes.

During the 1 p.m. study session, the council will:

• Hear a report on the amount of water that has been recharged in the aquifer so far this year.

• Hear a presentation on proposed water policy changes on providing water service outside city limits.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.