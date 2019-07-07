OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 08
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

5 meetings scheduled for Prescott Council Tuesday
Arizona Eco Development slated for executive session

The Granite Dells

The Granite Dells

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 9:52 p.m.

Arizona Eco Development’s plans are back on the Prescott City Council’s executive session this week, and city officials say it could be late summer before the Granite Dells-area project goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The City Council will conduct five meetings on Tuesday, July 9. The first is a closed-door executive session at 10 a.m. to discuss the Arizona Eco Development pre-annexation development agreements.

Other meetings include: a 1 p.m. study session; 3 p.m. and 3:01 p.m. Hassayampa Community Facilities District meetings; and a 3:02 p.m. voting session. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Although city officials had initially estimated that the Arizona Eco Development project would go to the Planning and Zoning Commission in late June – and then late July – City Manager Michael Lamar said Friday, July 5, that the project is more likely to go to the commission in August.

The city reportedly is still awaiting needed information from the developers. Lamar said the exchange of technical information is likely to be discussed this week.

The development plans have been in the works for months, and the council earlier discussed the project in executive session in February. During the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will:

• Consider settling a lawsuit filed by local resident Howard Mechanic (as trustee of the Social Justice Charitable Foundation) over a previous city water service agreement for a 46-acre parcel of property located outside city limits at 509 Overland Road in the Government Canyon area.

A city memo states that the proposed agreement would settle Mechanic’s breach-of-contract claim for $5.9 million stemming from a 1963 city water service agreement (and various subsequent agreements) entered into by the city with previous property owners.

“The current plaintiff property owner alleges that the city’s determination to permit water service to only a single lot on an approximately 50-acre property is a breach of contract,” the memo states.

The proposed agreement would provide water and sewer service for up to 195 homes, and the owner would be responsible for the cost of building the water and sewer infrastructure, as well as then-in-effect impact fees.

The city council has discussed the lawsuit in previous executive sessions, and the settlement is listed on this week’s consent agenda, which means that it could be approved as a part of the list of other routine items in a single vote.

• Consider several actions pertaining to the Granite Dells Estates project’s phases 3 through 5. The votes include amendments to the project’s master plan, the city’s general plan, the property’s zoning and the preliminary plat.

Developers are asking for changes that would allow for: clustering higher density residential on the western portion of the master plan area; shifting the previously proposed housing from the eastern most portion of the master plan to the west, leaving a 239-acre parcel in the east undeveloped at this time; and reducing the lot sizes.

During the 1 p.m. study session, the council will:

• Hear a report on the amount of water that has been recharged in the aquifer so far this year.

• Hear a presentation on proposed water policy changes on providing water service outside city limits.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Eco asked to resubmit annexation application for Granite Dells development proposal
Three Prescott Council meetings set for Tuesday
Security-alarm permit program up for review by Prescott Council
Letter: Protect the Dells
Developer eyeing Dells-area project to hold open house May 8

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
08
Red Cross blood donation
MON
08
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
08
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle
TUE
09
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
09
Family Caregiver Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries