OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wiederaenders: You can’t just shoot coyotes, or can you?

Coyote killing contests have strong statements opposing them. (George Andrejko/AZGFD/Courtesy)

Coyote killing contests have strong statements opposing them. (George Andrejko/AZGFD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 8:56 p.m.

Everyone has a story about coyotes, those raggedy, dog-like animals that howl and yip at night in the hills surrounding our communities.

Some people have seen coyotes run off with household pets, while some pets have never been seen again – assumed to have been the victim of these animals.

I have had two close encounters with them.

One was near my property in Williamson Valley. I was in the barn feeding the horses, and my dog — a Dalmatian — was not at my heels. I called and called, and she did not come. I found her in front of the barn, in the middle of the street, nose to nose with a coyote.

With me arriving on the scene, the coyote ran off. That was many years ago and, thankfully, good ol’ Buttons did not follow in pursuit.

The other time was while I was out hunting in the northern reaches of Williamson Valley. I came around a corner when a coyote was doing the same; we locked eyes and both froze for a split second — about 15 feet from each other — and then the coyote was gone. (I still say it was too big to be a coyote, but friends have told me wolves are not this far north or west. I dunno.)

My wife tells of a time in Lake Havasu City when a coyote jumped into her backyard with a pet (not hers) in its mouth. Surprising (and sad) to say the least.

On today’s front page, July 7, is a story about whether or not you’re allowed to shoot “Wile E. Coyote,” the character from the Looney Tunes cartoons.

The simple answer is “no,” you cannot shoot coyotes.

However, the circumstances could paint a different outcome. If a coyote is attacking you or another human being, if you or your property is threatened, and depending on where you live or are, the answer could be “yes.” (Pets, by the way, legally are property.)

Of course, the key words there are “depending on where you live,” and the circumstances – such as the distance between you and surrounding structures. Also a factor is what you want to use to take the coyote down; a BB gun might be the answer, at least to scare it away.

Visit our article at dCourier.com for a breakdown of rules — from cities and towns to county and statewide laws.

Side note 1 — Yes, gone are the coyote predator hunts, thanks to a decision by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission on June 21, 2019, outlawing wildlife killing contests across the state. (What the commission members did was to approve a Notice of Final Rulemaking that will need to be approved by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council (GRRC). The new rule would designate predator or fur-bearing hunt contests, as defined by the rule, an unlawful manner and method of take for the species.)

Side note 2 — Why do we have so many coyotes? (We do have more than we used to.) I say it’s because voters in 1994 approved a ban on leg-hold traps. Proponents said leg-hold traps cause pain and suffering, while the opposition said (at the time) predators cost ranchers $8.2 million per year in Arizona.

Coyotes are predators and their numbers have been increasing ever since. Seems few wild animals prey on them. And, unfortunately, coyotes are not after only roadrunners.

No matter how you feel about this, for most of us the smart thing to do is to keep Fido, Fluffy, Kitty and Oscar (sorry, roll with me here) in a safe, secure place, if not inside your house.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The truth about black cats and Halloween
Arizona Game and Fish moves to ban predator killing contests
Council opposes predator killing contests in Dewey-Humboldt
A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
Stylish decor and pets can coexist

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
07
Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church,
SUN
07
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
07
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest,
SUN
07
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries