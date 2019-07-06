Two-time world champ Tyler Waguespack loves ‘adrenaline rush’ of steer wrestling

PRESCOTT — Have you ever had the urge to tackle and wrestle a 600-pound steer to the ground?

Well, professional steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack has dedicated his life to such, and he is pretty darn good at it too.

A two-time world champion and a four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) qualifier, Waguespack, 28, returns to Prescott for the fifth time in hopes of winning the Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo”.

Growing up, Waguespack would repeatedly hear about the Prescott rodeo and how prestigious it was. Now, he is just thrilled to be a part of it all.

“This is a very cool rodeo. When you were growing up as a kid, you’d always hear about this rodeo, see it on TV and stuff and see all the legends from back in the day compete,” Waguespack said. “Just the atmosphere of it. It’s a great rodeo that all the guys try to get out to each year.”

Waguespack also dabbled in bulldogging and tie-down roping in junior high school, but the thing that makes steer wrestling so appealing to the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is the sheer fact the it is the most exciting for him.

“It’s an adrenaline rush,” Waguespack said. “There’s five brains at work. There’s two horses, one steer and two cowboys all trying to get one job done. And you’re running wide open to catch a farm animal. It sounds kind of crazy but heck, a lot of us love it.”

His family had a great influence on him growing up, namely his father Michael, who was a PRCA steer wrestler himself in the 1990s. He still helps Tyler by occasionally serving as a hazer, who ride alongside the participant to help keep the steer in line for the cowboy to catch it.

“He’s the first person I call after every run,” Waguespack said. “I’m out here on the road all year long; he knows how I do before I even get back to my truck. … He’s the first person that I call to him how I did. He and I are really, really close.”

It turns out, Waguespack’s relationship with his father eventually helped him flourish on the rodeo grounds, as he reached the pinnacle of success in 2016 when he became a world champion by splitting the win in three rounds and placing in eight rounds of the Wrangler NFR. Waguespack set a single-season steer wrestling total money record by finishing the year with $298,676. He also won the RAM Top Gun Award for most money earned at the Wrangler NFR, $213,218.

Last year saw another special campaign from Waguespack as he won his second Steer Wrestling World Championship and his second Wrangler NFR average title with 44.5-second time on 10 head, winning Round 1, and Round 8 and placing in four other rounds. He was then ranked first in the 2018 WNFR

with earnings of $180,429 and overall 2018 earnings of $260,013.

“That’s probably one of the biggest goals there is in rodeo, and to be able to achieve that goal, there’s no greater feeling.” Waguespack said on being crowned the world champion.

Waguespack has followed up his 2018 world championship with a prosperous run in 2019 so far, winning the San Antonio Stock show & Rodeo, Dixie National Rodeo in Mississippi and Leesville Lions Club Rodeo in his home state of Louisiana.

As rewarding as it is to be a cowboy, Waguespack also acknowledges the challenges that come with the sport, including the toll it takes on a participant’s body and how much time it takes away from being with loved ones.

“There always injuries. We always got to watch out for those and be as careful as we can,” Waguespack said. “I know everybody says, ‘Man, it’d be so great to be a rodeo cowboy,’” and it is, but at the same time, we hardly ever get to go home and see our families because we’re constantly traveling.”

However, rest assured Waguespack won’t let anything stop him from living out his dream of pinning down bucking steers to the ground for as long the rodeo gods allow him to.

UP NEXT

The 2019 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo continues Saturday with two performances, the sixth at 1:30 p.m. and the seventh at 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

