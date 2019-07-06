Rodeo parade carries on city’s Western traditions

While on a visit to her cousin in Dewey, Marcy Sanders went to her first Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 6.

She enjoyed it, Sanders said.

“We’re from Arlington, Texas,” she said. “They have a very similar parade.”

Alyssa Lichner and Holly Stringer also enjoyed the parade and said they come out to see it almost every year.

Lichner said it is a good tradition, and she appreciates what Prescott has to offer.

This year, the parade saw 142 entries, kicked off by Clyde Allred as grand marshal, and had the theme of “Authentic. Western. Tradition,” which a prior news release from Tricia Lewis of Lewis Marketing and Public Relations, marketing agency for Prescott Frontier Days Inc., stated are words that define Prescott Frontier Days and the “World’s Oldest Rodeo”.

Keeping with the theme, Pioneer Title Agency brought out its covered wagon, and some other entrants used a little bit of creativity to turn their everyday equipment into covered wagons as well. Also, as usual, the Prescott High School cheerleaders marched through. Some were doing so for their final time.

“It’s kind of upsetting,” said Mackenzie Lewis, who said her fourth year in the parade as a cheerleader was fun, though quite hot. “I like going around because everybody communicates with us, cheers us on.”

At the same time, Micaela Williman said she was feeling mixed emotions about it being her last year as a cheerleader in the parade.

Having gone to the rodeo Friday night, Sanders said her favorite entry in the parade was the specialty act of John Payne, “The One Arm Bandit”, who had his horse on top of the trailer. Lichner said she always likes the Clydesdales, and Stringer said she enjoyed two specific entries.

“We know the family that owns the Jeep company, and I thought they did a very nice job,” she said. “And then the (ZebraScapes) Landscaping was pretty cool for the kids to see a zebra.”



The final performance of this year’s Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.