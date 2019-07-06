OFFERS
Prescott native Sarah Kieckhefer kicks it into high gear
World's Oldest Rodeo

Sarah Kieckhefer runs a fast 17.70 run in the barrel race during the 5th performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Prescott Friday July 5, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Sarah Kieckhefer runs a fast 17.70 run in the barrel race during the 5th performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Prescott Friday July 5, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 8:47 p.m.

PRESCOTT — A confident and spunky Sarah Kieckhefer was gearing up near her camper at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds on Friday right before she climbed aboard her horse to compete in the barrel racing event.

The glazed look in her eye signaled that this was definitely not her first rodeo and frankly, that’s because it wasn’t. Kieckhefer, a Prescott-grown cowgirl, has been attending the Prescott Frontier Days World’s Oldest Rodeo since 1999 with her husband Rick, who is a tie-down roper.

And so like the seasoned veteran she is, Kieckhefer circled those barrels on her horse and finished in second place with a 17.70-second time during her first go-around on Friday. Despite coming up short of first place, Kieckhefer’s sole participation in her hometown rodeo was more than enough to satisfy her rodeo itch.

“Just a hometown rodeo is what makes this special,” Kieckhefer said. “I moved to Prescott when I was in second grade, so I was raised here. I love it here.”

Kieckhefer’s love for rodeo spawned when she was young as she’s been competing in rodeo’s since she was 11 years old. Both of her parents partook in the rodeo lifestyle as ropers while her brother also was competitive roper. She actually started out riding English and showjumping horses and then transitioned to more rodeo-centric events like barrel racing, a pastime she’s grown quite fond of.

“I just like the speed [of barrel racing]. It’s exhilarating. It’s a rush and when your horse makes a good run, it’s all worth it,” Kieckhefer said.

The challenge for Kieckhefer, however, is the fact that her and her husband have to regularly tend to their ranch here in Prescott, which makes it difficult for her to venture out of the area and compete in different rodeos. Despite her limited opportunities, the passionate Kieckhefer still managed to win Silver City Pro Rodeo a couple weeks back and has recently bought a new horse that she said she’s still getting accustomed to but has already made tremendous progress thus far.

Moving forward, Keieckhefer still has several goals she’d still like to accomplish with No. 1 being to make the circuit finals and finish within the top two in the circuit standings by the end of the year. She currently sits in second place and is determined to maintain her status.

“This year, my goal was to be in in the top two in the year-end and right now, I’m sitting in second so I just need to maintain that position or win some more to try to get No .1,” Kieckhefer said.

UP NEXT

The final performance for the Prescott Frontier Days World’s Oldest Rodeo will be on Sunday with a start time of 1:30 p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Winners are also set to be announced.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

