Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening

Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold

After 18 years on Whiskey Row, the Newman Gallery has been sold.

On Sunday, July 7, Jim and Tracy DeMonte will take over the space at 106-A S. Montezuma St. and rename it Goldmine Jewelers. The DeMontes conducted a meet-and-greet at the store on July 5.

On Facebook June 26, Newman Gallery co-owners Dave and Donna Newman thanked good friends Michele and Marvin Graham and employees Suzi Zerbe, Kelly Jensen and Grace Ashford for all of their years of hard work.

The Newmans also thanked Nancy Gardner, Al Gardner and Jane Peterson for their efforts in sprucing up the shop, which opened in July 2001 and is located in the Hotel St. Michael on the southwest corner of Montezuma and Gurley streets downtown.

“Over the years, we have represented so many fine artists and want to thank them all for providing beautiful work and for their talent,” the Newmans’ Facebook post added.

The Newman Gallery was known for selling Dave Newman’s original paintings, mixed media works, and his art and photography prints on wood and greeting cards. It also sold sterling silver jewelry, ceramics, gift items and Day of the Dead items.

Goldmine Jewelers will keep the same phone number as Newman Gallery. For more information, call the store at 928-442-9167.

Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award

Jim’s Auto Clinic, 1460 W. Gurley St. in Prescott, recently was named a AAA Approved Auto Repair shop.

Owner Jim Booth said winning the award is now “even more meaningful” since the award judges shops in 6½ states.

“They [AAA representatives] tell me we are in the Top 10 shops out of 500 for customer satisfaction,” Booth added.

This “bigger” award goes along with the auto clinic’s previous 13 AAA Arizona Top Shop awards.

ERAU named one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for

In late June, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott was named one of 2019’s Top Companies to Work for in Arizona by a group that included the Gilbert-based firm BestCompaniesAZ.

An Embry-Riddle news release stated that a “Top Companies” honor is “based on employee satisfaction surveys and an evaluation of the employer’s human resources programs, benefits and workplace culture.”

Of the 125 businesses on the list, Embry-Riddle is the only higher-education institution with a residential campus in Arizona awarded Top Company status, the release added.

“It’s important that faculty and staff feel that Embry-Riddle is a good place to work because that fuels the encouragement and support they can give our students, which is our first priority,” Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler said in the release. “We also employ hundreds of students on our campuses, and modeling a professional workplace is another valuable experience we can deliver.”

For information about job opportunities at Embry-Riddle, visit: careers.erau.edu.

Barrett Floors re-grand opening

Barrett Floors, 491 E. Z St. in Prescott, will host a grand opening of its newly renovated 4,000-square-foot design center starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

Store owner Christopher Barrett said in an email that live music, appetizers, drinks and more than $5,000 in giveaways will be included in the festivities.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3:45 p.m., followed by a reception from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

To learn more, call 928-227-3278 or visit: barrettfloorsaz.com.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.