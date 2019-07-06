OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 06
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FIFA looks to expand Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams
Soccer

Netherlands players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Netherlands won 1-0. (Francois Mori/AP)

Netherlands players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Netherlands won 1-0. (Francois Mori/AP)

ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 12:13 a.m.

LYON, France — FIFA will seek to expand the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams and double the prize money while maintaining a significant financial gulf with funding for the men's tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will need quick approval from ruling bodies to enlarge the Women's World Cup, with bidding already underway for the 2023 edition. The process would have to be reopened if countries will have to find the stadiums to accommodate more teams and additional games.

"We will need to act more quickly if we want to have 32 teams already in 2023," Infantino said Friday. "We will discuss it as a matter of urgency and see if we can already decide to increase for 2023 in which case we should re-open the bidding process and allow everyone to have a chance to organize or maybe co-host for some of those who have been bidding already for a 24-team World Cup."

The 37-member FIFA Council had been due to vote on the 2023 Women's World Cup host in March 2020, with nine countries expressing interesting in bidding.

The nine, including recent men's World Cup hosts Brazil and South Africa, must submit formal bid plans by Oct. 4. The other contenders are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, which could bid with North Korea.

"Nothing is impossible and based on the success of this World Cup of course we have to believe bigger and to do what we should have done already probably some time ago," Infantino said ahead of Sunday's final between the United States and the Netherlands. "But now we have the evidence to do it for women's football."

Infantino previously prioritized enlarging the men's World Cup, with a jump from 32 to 48 teams when the United States co-hosts with Canada and Mexico in 2026. A bid to fast-track expansion for the 2022 tournament in Qatar collapsed in May due to logistical and political barriers.

That event will see teams splitting prize money of $440 million and $209 million will be made available to clubs releasing players.

But women's teams earn significantly less for competing at the women's showpiece. Even doubling the prize money, team preparation funding and cash for clubs releasing players — as Infantino disclosed Friday — will only lift the figure to $100 million.

Infantino has, however, pledged to introduce two new women's competitions: a Club World Cup and league for nations between World Cups.

"We can develop national team football only if we develop club football as well all over the world, not only in a few countries," Infantino said. "So we need a club World Cup which can be played every year to expose clubs from all over the world and to make men's clubs, but also women's clubs, invest even more in women's football."

Infantino said FIFA would double investment in women's soccer to $1 billion but later clarified that much of the funding would be reserved for soccer federations to request for specific projects that would require approval from the governing body.

FIFA's cash reserves at the end of 2018 stood at $2.74 billion.

"We don't need all that money in Swiss banks," Infantino said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup
Rapinoe kicks FIFA, says women’s soccer not treated equally
Women’s World Cup becomes platform for social change
Dutch beat Italy 2-0 to make 1st Women's World Cup semifinal
Equity will be the theme of this Women’s World Cup

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
06
Prescott Froniter Days Whiskey Row Boot Race
SAT
06
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
06
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
06
Prescott Photography Group
SAT
06
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries