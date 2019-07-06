Catch 22 — Day 7: Prescott man wanted for sexual conduct with minor
Updated as of Saturday, July 6, 2019 10 PM
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Nicholas Tyler Roberts.
He is wanted on a 2006 charge of sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Roberts is a 29-year-old white man, 5-foot-8, and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last known to be living in the Prescott area. Roberts has a warrant with a $10,000 bond.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 7 of Catch 22, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip on line at www.yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
