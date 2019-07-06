OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 7: Prescott man wanted for sexual conduct with minor

Nicholas Tyler Roberts

Nicholas Tyler Roberts

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 6, 2019 10 PM

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Nicholas Tyler Roberts.

He is wanted on a 2006 charge of sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Roberts is a 29-year-old white man, 5-foot-8, and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last known to be living in the Prescott area. Roberts has a warrant with a $10,000 bond.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 7 of Catch 22, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip on line at www.yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Catch 22 — Day 10: Man wanted on charges of sexual conduct with minor, contributing to delinquency of minor
Catch 22 — Day 17: Prescott man sought on charges of sexual contact, abuse of minor
Catch 22 - Day 5: Man wanted for child abuse, robbery and other charges
Catch 22 — Day 15: Man wanted for sexual abuse, probation violations
Catch 22-Day 2: Fugitive sought on felony warrant for drugs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
07
Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church,
SUN
07
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
07
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest,
SUN
07
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries