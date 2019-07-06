Business in Brief: Yavapai College to offer Hotel & Restaurant Management

Yavapai College to offer Hotel & Restaurant Management

Starting with the 2019 fall semester, Yavapai College’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management will be moving from Sedona to the college’s main campus in Prescott, the Prescott Tourism Office confirmed late last month.

“There are some great opportunities for current staff members, as well as interns through this program,” Prescott Tourism Office’s John Heiney said.

Enrollees in the program can earn a Hotel and Restaurant Management Certificate in less than 12 months, Yavapai College advertises. Registration is now open for the fall semester. Courses last eight weeks, and four classes may be taken per semester in a blended learning environment.

Classes are conducted on Monday evenings, and internship classes may be completed at your place of employment. Financial aid and tuition assistance are also available. All classes and credits are transferable from Yavapai College to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff for a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management.

For more information about the program, email charlie.mormino@yc.edu. Registration and program info are available at yc.edu or by calling Yavapai College at 928-445-7300.

Weichert Realtors office opens in Prescott

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. continues to grow its market presence in the Southwest with the addition of Weichert, Realtors — CLA, a new affiliate in Arizona. The addition of the real estate office, formerly known as CLA Realty, in Prescott marks the seventh Weichert affiliate in the state and first in Yavapai County.

“We’re so excited about joining the Weichert national franchise system,” said Colleen McElmell, the broker/owner of the Prescott-based affiliate. “There’s such a positive buzz around the office about this move. We’re definitely headed in the right direction with our new affiliation.”

As part of the franchise, McElmell’s team can take advantage of training programs to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry. The office also will be eligible to receive sales leads from the call center to help grow its local market share.

“It’s an uphill battle for smaller, independent agencies like ours to stay competitive in a thriving real estate market,” McElmell said.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. President and COO Bill Scavone was pleased to welcome the newest Arizona affiliate.

“Their office has a reputation for great customer service and they are highly regarded in Prescott and the surrounding areas. The office also shares our client-first philosophy and is rooted in the region it serves.”

For more information, contact McElmell at 866-662-9200 or visit clarealty.net.

Sparklight Advertising wins two Telly Awards

Sparklight Advertising, formerly Cable One Advertising, recently received Silver and Bronze Telly Awards for its Prescott ad associates’ work for the Cottonwood Police Department and Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde, respectively.

Sparklight garnered the 2019 Silver Telly in the Online Commercials General-Miscellaneous category for a recruiting video for the Cottonwood Police Department.

The video includes footage of Cottonwood Police officers enjoying recreational opportunities in Verde Valley, as well as officers’ thoughts on why they like living in Cottonwood, working in law enforcement, and what makes working for the Cottonwood Police Department special.

A commercial for Cliff Castle Casino, celebrating the grand opening of its new six-story, 122-room hotel tower, earned Sparklight a Bronze in the Regional TV General-Travel/Tourism category. The ad showcases the casino’s new development and highlights the amenities that the property offers.

“I am proud of the talent and creativity displayed by our team in Prescott,” said Kurt Greves, Sparklight’s regional advertising sales manager. “These awards highlight not only their efforts, but a true collaborative relationship with our clients. We are especially honored to receive these Telly Awards for work that highlights what is special about living, working and playing in our community.”

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor video and TV across all screens. An industry body judges entries of more than 200 leading experts, including ad agencies, production companies and major TV networks, which is reflective of the multi-screen industry that the Telly Awards celebrates.