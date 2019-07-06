Business in Brief: Yavapai College to offer Hotel & Restaurant Management
Yavapai College to offer Hotel & Restaurant Management
Starting with the 2019 fall semester, Yavapai College’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management will be moving from Sedona to the college’s main campus in Prescott, the Prescott Tourism Office confirmed late last month.
“There are some great opportunities for current staff members, as well as interns through this program,” Prescott Tourism Office’s John Heiney said.
Enrollees in the program can earn a Hotel and Restaurant Management Certificate in less than 12 months, Yavapai College advertises. Registration is now open for the fall semester. Courses last eight weeks, and four classes may be taken per semester in a blended learning environment.
Classes are conducted on Monday evenings, and internship classes may be completed at your place of employment. Financial aid and tuition assistance are also available. All classes and credits are transferable from Yavapai College to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff for a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management.
For more information about the program, email charlie.mormino@yc.edu. Registration and program info are available at yc.edu or by calling Yavapai College at 928-445-7300.
Weichert Realtors office opens in Prescott
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. continues to grow its market presence in the Southwest with the addition of Weichert, Realtors — CLA, a new affiliate in Arizona. The addition of the real estate office, formerly known as CLA Realty, in Prescott marks the seventh Weichert affiliate in the state and first in Yavapai County.
“We’re so excited about joining the Weichert national franchise system,” said Colleen McElmell, the broker/owner of the Prescott-based affiliate. “There’s such a positive buzz around the office about this move. We’re definitely headed in the right direction with our new affiliation.”
As part of the franchise, McElmell’s team can take advantage of training programs to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry. The office also will be eligible to receive sales leads from the call center to help grow its local market share.
“It’s an uphill battle for smaller, independent agencies like ours to stay competitive in a thriving real estate market,” McElmell said.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. President and COO Bill Scavone was pleased to welcome the newest Arizona affiliate.
“Their office has a reputation for great customer service and they are highly regarded in Prescott and the surrounding areas. The office also shares our client-first philosophy and is rooted in the region it serves.”
For more information, contact McElmell at 866-662-9200 or visit clarealty.net.
Sparklight Advertising wins two Telly Awards
Sparklight Advertising, formerly Cable One Advertising, recently received Silver and Bronze Telly Awards for its Prescott ad associates’ work for the Cottonwood Police Department and Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde, respectively.
Sparklight garnered the 2019 Silver Telly in the Online Commercials General-Miscellaneous category for a recruiting video for the Cottonwood Police Department.
The video includes footage of Cottonwood Police officers enjoying recreational opportunities in Verde Valley, as well as officers’ thoughts on why they like living in Cottonwood, working in law enforcement, and what makes working for the Cottonwood Police Department special.
A commercial for Cliff Castle Casino, celebrating the grand opening of its new six-story, 122-room hotel tower, earned Sparklight a Bronze in the Regional TV General-Travel/Tourism category. The ad showcases the casino’s new development and highlights the amenities that the property offers.
“I am proud of the talent and creativity displayed by our team in Prescott,” said Kurt Greves, Sparklight’s regional advertising sales manager. “These awards highlight not only their efforts, but a true collaborative relationship with our clients. We are especially honored to receive these Telly Awards for work that highlights what is special about living, working and playing in our community.”
Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor video and TV across all screens. An industry body judges entries of more than 200 leading experts, including ad agencies, production companies and major TV networks, which is reflective of the multi-screen industry that the Telly Awards celebrates.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
06
|
Prescott Froniter Days Whiskey Row Boot Race
|
SAT
06
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
06
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
06
|
Prescott Photography Group
|
SAT
06
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...