Birth announcements: Week of July 7, 2019

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 4:45 p.m.

Ariel Noel Serena Arrand, a 7 lb. 11 oz. girl, was born Friday, June 28, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Danica and Robert Arrand II of Dewey.

Willow June Zeldin, a 6 lb. 15 oz. girl, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and David Zeldin of Prescott.

Ian Thomas Mueller, 6 lb. 11 oz., and Silas David Mueller, 6 lb. 13 oz., twin boys, were born Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Megan Rickman and Wesley Mueller of Prescott.

