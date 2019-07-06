OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Barnes: A few thoughts on thinking

mugshot photo
By Dr. Ron Barnes
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 8:48 p.m.

Cogito, ergo, sum.

Descartes gave us these words: “I think, therefore I am.”

It wouldn’t hurt us to recover these significant words and reflect on them for a few minutes. I’m not sure many of us appreciate the gift Descartes provided us. I have this nagging thought that too few of us are engaged in serious thinking these days. And I’m not confining that comment to the White House.

We’ve being spoon-fed facts and truths so fast and continuously by the media that many of us have replaced the step of analytical examination with that of uncritical acceptance. “Breaking News” comes at us at breathtaking speed. Reflecting on what we are hearing is consistently interrupted by the next urgent headline.

One negative result of this is the increasing number of individuals who use and express opinions as if they were facts.

This reminds me of a statement by William James: “Too many people think they are thinking when all they are doing is rearranging their prejudices.”

There’s yet another factor that is tumbling thinking to a secondary level — it’s tough work! Thinking, especially with a degree of discipline, is hard. It doesn’t come easily to most of us. And we are conditioned to accept information in 30 second doses. Discriminating thinking is subverted and devalued.

Rather than evaluating issues for ourselves, we are falling for pablum that others are pressing upon us. Sadly, the pablum often looks good. Consequently, too many of us have become suckers for simplistic answers and explanations delivered by glib, superficial purveyors of snake-oil substances. As long as these charlatans sound reasonable, we tend to believe that what they are promoting must be acceptable.

One jaundiced result of the decline of critical thinking is that, as a society, we are endorsing “dumbing-down” approaches to issues, problems and life itself, which scoots by us at dazzling speeds.

We no longer are paying enough attention to the wisdom of Plato: “The life which is unexamined is not worth living.”

And, apparently, we no longer revere the words of Socrates: “There is only one good, knowledge, and one evil, ignorance.”

For many of us, quality education is still the key to combatting this destructive slide to personal misery and societal darkness. The hope is that educated, thoughtful persons will step forward to confront the increasing array of anti and non-thinking people imbued by their own importance and incapable of understanding the evil they are propounding and perpetuating.

“I think, therefore I am.”

Thank you, Descartes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: My duty to my country
General plan goals overpower rural areas
General plan goals overpower rural areas
Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Thongs or flip flops ... our vocabulary is changing
Column: You are your words (video)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
07
Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church,
SUN
07
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
07
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest,
SUN
07
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries