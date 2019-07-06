Amazing Places: Exploring the formations at Fortress Hill

I have a correction on my last article, Jagged Tooth. Beth B, a geology professor at Yavapai College, tells me the rock formation there is a “Banded Iron Formation” (BIF) not a dyke.

The formation is still 2 billion years old, but it isn’t volcanic. It is sedimentary rock rotated to vertical by a tectonic plate collision. A friend, Tom B, also told me of my error. Keep me honest!

Today we’ll go on a jaunt to Fortress Hill, which I think is one of the more interesting archaeological sites in the Prescott area — it’s on Prescott National Forest land. I often keep the location of such sites secret, but today I’ll give you detailed directions because my concern for vandalism is low.

Fortress Hill is my name for the location, and when you look at the first photo you can see why I chose it. Most sides of this hill are very steep — you will discover that yourself if you decide to climb to the summit. The base of the hill is at about 4,320 feet elevation, while the top is at 4,590 feet — a challenging hike.

You may have seen this hill if you drive to Interstate 17 on Cherry Road (Highway 169) from Mortimer’s Farm. This road has milepost (MP) signs – the traffic light at Highway 69 is the start.

The Gray Wolf landfill entrance is by milepost 12; about a half mile past there the hill is visible on your right. This is a busy road (speed limit 65 mph), so be very careful as you look. It is best to wait until you’ve turned off Highway 169 – do NOT try to access the hill from this viewpoint. (Contact me for detailed directions to Fortress Hill, more info on prehistory, and also info on dykes and BIFs in the Prescott area.)

As you look at the hill, you can’t miss what look like walls encircling it. Some of these reddish walls of volcanic rock are natural; some are manmade. In researching its history I have talked to two archaeologists, Jim M and John R. The manmade walls date back to about 1200 AD, but like most prehistoric sites that is an educated guess. Anglo history indicates this is before the Yavapai tribe came into the area. The second photo shows part of the defensive wall near the summit — not bad condition for almost a thousand years old! The third photo is an aerial view showing the multiple defensive walls, mostly to the north (right of photo) where the hill is less steep.

Here’s an entry about Fortress Hill from a National Park website: “The outer protective wall incorporates a ‘slit’ entry, narrow enough that one must turn sideways to enter. Upon entering, one is immediately impeded further by a short, linear, ‘baffle’ wall.” I don’t know if that slit entry still exists — my hiking group couldn’t find it.

I wasn’t able to find out much info about the prehistory of Fortress Hill itself, but I discovered some related history about Perry Mesa, which is about 30 miles southeast of Prescott — to the east of I-17. Between 1100 and 1250 there was considerable “feuding” between the Hohokam (focused in what’s now Phoenix) and the Perry Mesans — they raided each other’s territory. Hilltop forts (like Fortress Hill) and other defensive sites were built by both sides, and an uninhabited gap was created in between. This affected habitations closer to the Prescott culture people (Jagged Tooth), who were loosely allied with the Perry Mesans. I don’t think anyone lived on Fortress Hill – it was a retreat for local pueblos in the area, but may never have been used.



Nigel Reynolds (nigelaa@commspeed.net) was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for more than 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says. To see today’s or previous articles with the photos in color, visit dcourier.com and enter “Amazing Places” in the search-bar at top right — you’ll need to be a subscriber.