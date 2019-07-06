Albuquerque blocks homemade skate ramp made from man’s ashes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A homemade skate ramp made in part from ashes of a man shot and killed at an Albuquerque skate park is now blocked off.
KOAT-TV reports the city of Albuquerque this week temporarily blocked off access to the memorial because it was built without permission from officials.
Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director Dave Simon says nothing can be constructed on city property without prior authorization.
City officials say they want to assess the ramp for safety and structural integrity.
Cody Raver was shot and killed at Los Altos skate park in April.
Friends of Raver built the ramp at Los Altos skate park in his honor and mixed some of Raver’s ashes in with the cement.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
07
|
Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church,
|
SUN
07
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SUN
07
|
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest,
|
SUN
07
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...