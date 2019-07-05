OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wildlife officials cheer rat death on remote Alaska island

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 10:06 a.m.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Residents of a remote Bering Sea island are celebrating the death of an intruder that had eluded capture for 10 months — a Norway rat.

St. Paul Island is internationally known breeding habitat for millions of seabirds, including rare migratory species, the Anchorage Daily News reported . Seabirds lay eggs on rocks and songbirds lay them in tundra nests. Both are vulnerable to an infestation of voracious rats.

Biologists experienced a moment of “terror” when a Norway rat was spotted last fall in St. Paul’s fish processing plant, said Heather Renner, supervisory wildlife biologist with the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. At worst, it would be a pregnant rat.

″(St. Paul and neighboring St. George Island) are two of the last communities where there’s actually a port and vibrant community and there are not rats,” she said. “They are home to a tremendous wildlife resource.”

St. Paul is the largest of the four Pribilof Islands. It’s about 240 miles (385 kilometers) north of the Aleutian Islands and 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) west of Anchorage.

Rats pose a devastating threat to bird populations, said

INVADERS

“Rats have such a potential to invade and change the ecosystem in a way we’d never recover from,” - Lauren Divine, director of the Ecosystem Conservation Office

Lauren Divine, director of the Ecosystem Conservation Office at Aleut Community of St. Paul Island.

“Rats have such a potential to invade and change the ecosystem in a way we’d never recover from,” Divine said.

For decades, the tribal government and state and federal agencies have worked together to keep rats off the island. At least eight rats have been caught by a “security detection program” involving traps at the harbor, Renner said.

After the rat was seen in the fish processing plant, wildlife officials mounted an aggressive response. A “strike team” deployed baited rat traps and set up wildlife cameras to track the rat’s movements.

A winter of near misses followed. A live trap captured the rat but it escaped.

“It has been a wily rat,” Renner said. “Really frustrating.”

Searchers hoped to avoid using rodenticide but finally decided it was necessary. A person had to be specially trained to safely apply it, Renner said.

On Sunday, just as kittiwake chicks were hatching and bird tourism was nearing its summer peak, a visiting birder discovered the rat dead.

Biologists are happy but wary, Renner said.

“If you have one rat, you have to assume there are more,” she said.

Monitoring will continue.

“If after a few weeks or months we have no further detection we’ll feel more comfortable saying they are gone,” Renner said.

Keeping rats off St. Paul, Renner said, is “a forever war.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Walrus surprise residents in remote Alaska village
Scientists on research vessel spot rare whale in Bering Sea
Even Santa needs help getting to some places: remote Alaska
Hear: Scientists record singing by rare right whale for first time
Alaska’s famed Iditarod set to begin amid turbulent year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries