OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Water slides, food, drink and fireworks at Watson Lake

Large water slides lined the grassy area at the City of Prescott's Watson Lake Fourth of July Celebration Thursday July 4, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)
Photo by Les Stukenberg.

Large water slides lined the grassy area at the City of Prescott's Watson Lake Fourth of July Celebration Thursday July 4, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Les Stukenberg | prescottphotos
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 8:03 a.m.

Watson Lake 4th of July Celebration by Courier Video

Photo Gallery

Watson Lake 4th of July

Watson Lake was a veritable fun zone Thursday as the City of Prescott celebrated the 4th of July.

Numerous water slides, food and drink vendors and healthy picnic attitude made for a great warmup for the fireworks that burst above Watson Lake later in the evening.

Photo Editor Les Stukenberg was there and shares what was happening in two photo galleries and a video.

photo

By Les Stukenberg

Fireworks explode at the City of Prescott's Watson Lake Fourth of July Celebration Thursday July 4, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

(Click the above photo to see the gallery.)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott's 4th of July fireworks, celebration at Watson Lake photo galleries, video
Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
Photo: Serious fun (air) on Fourth of July
Prescott's 4th of July downtown
Prescott Valley hosts New Year's Eve community event

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries