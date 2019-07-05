Water slides, food, drink and fireworks at Watson Lake
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 8:03 a.m.
Photo Gallery
Watson Lake 4th of July
Watson Lake was a veritable fun zone Thursday as the City of Prescott celebrated the 4th of July.
Numerous water slides, food and drink vendors and healthy picnic attitude made for a great warmup for the fireworks that burst above Watson Lake later in the evening.
Photo Editor Les Stukenberg was there and shares what was happening in two photo galleries and a video.
(Click the above photo to see the gallery.)
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
|
FRI
05
|
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Library Events
|
FRI
05
|
Coloring for Adults
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...