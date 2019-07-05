Thousands celebrate independence in Chino Valley
Fourth of July event a ‘huge success,’ mayor says
More than 5,000 people showed up to celebrate Independence Day in Chino Valley at the town’s Fourth of July event at the Chino Valley Community Park Thursday, July 4.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day for this,” Mayor Darryl Croft stated in a news release. “We know a lot of people were disappointed the fireworks were canceled the past two years, but we had to follow the recommendation of the Fire Marshal.
“But this year, the circumstances were perfect. This is a huge success for the town as a whole.”
A family fun event with live music, food trucks, water attractions, a beer garden and free entry to the Chino Valley Aquatic Center, the day culminated with a fireworks display by Fireworks Productions of Arizona. Staff at the Aquatic Center reported that more than 750 people came in for the free swim day as well.
The Chino Valley Police Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority also reported that, apart from some lost-and-found calls, no significant incidents were reported during the event.
Additionally, staff from the Chino Valley Parks and Recreation Department were on site at the event’s location before 6 a.m. Thursday to prepare the area. The crew did a fantastic job, said Community Services Director Scott Bruner, who called it a “perfect” day.
“Perfect weather, perfect day, perfect crowd,” Bruner said. “We’re glad so many people took advantage of the free entry to the pool as well. This was just a great day for the town.”
