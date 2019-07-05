OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 05
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Scott Piercy leads by 2 after first round of 3M Open
PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Brooks Koepka tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

MIKE COOK, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 12:06 a.m.

BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy had one birdie in his first seven holes Thursday.

Then he went on a binge.

Piercy birdied eight of his final 11 holes en route to a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead after the first round of the inaugural 3M Open.

"I was thinking 4, 5-under a day would be nice. You always get one or two guys that kind of go really low and I just happened to be that guy," Piercy said.

Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama are each two shots back after a 7-under 64 at the TPC Twin Cities.

Seeking his fifth career tour win and first since the 2018 Zurich Classic, Piercy birdied one of his first seven holes and eight of his final 11, including a nearly 30-foot putt on No. 16 to get to 8 under. He needed just 25 strokes on the greens.

Piercy struggled late at the U.S. Open three weeks ago, including a final-round 77, and finished 52nd, but some rest and a tweak to how his driver is weighted produced a satisfying result.

"I put in a few hours Friday, Saturday just to kind of get the rust off," he said.

He hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in a round that was interrupted early by a 36-minute weather delay and showers fell briefly a couple of times during the rest of his round. The winds also picked up at times in the afternoon.

Playing in the calm morning, Matsuyama and Hadwin found success on the soft greens.

Ranked 93rd on tour, averaging 28.95 putts per round, Matsuyama had 26, including making 13 of 14 from inside 10 feet and four of five from 10 to 15 feet. He did not three-putt a hole.

"I've been trying lots of different things and the stance, the narrow stance, seemed to work today," he said through an interpreter.

Starting on No. 10, Matsuyama, a five-time tour champion who last won at the 2017 Bridgestone Invitational, had four straight birdies around the turn before back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5 and 6. His lone bogey was his final hole.

Playing two groups behind Matsuyama, Hadwin was 3 under through nine holes, and birdied four straight holes among his final nine.

"You prepare for a round like today and you've just got to be ready when it comes," Hadwin said.

He made all 15 putts from inside 10 feet and made two of three from between 20 and 25 feet.

"I had those looks, my speed control was awesome all day and putts went in," he said.

The 3M Open is the first regular tour event in Minnesota since 1969; however, the U.S. Open and PGA Championship have each twice been contested at Hazeltine National Golf Club. The 2016 Ryder Cup was also played there and is to return in 2028.

The tournament replaces a PGA Tour Champions event held in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for 26 years.

"It's a great day for Minnesota golf, for sure," said Tom Lehman, who grew up in the state and helped lead the course renovation.

Arjun Atwal, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire and Sam Saunders are three back after shooting 6-under 65.

Brooks Koepka, the world's top-ranked player, is among more than a dozen players that shot a 4-under 67. Nate Lashley, who won last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, finished 2 under.

Phil Mickelson had seven penalty strokes, including two on the par-5 18th, and finished 3 over.

Minnesota native Tim Herron aced the 208-yard eighth hole.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kuchar shoots 7-under 64 to take lead at Phoenix Open
Adam Long wins Desert Classic for first PGA Tour title
Piercy sets course record at Silverado, takes lead at Safeway Open
PGA: Matsuyama uses big finish to win at Firestone
Sung Kang wins Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour title

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
FRI
05
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
FRI
05
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
FRI
05
Prescott Library Events
FRI
05
Coloring for Adults
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries