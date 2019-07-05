Quick response kept Orme Fire at bay, Forest Service says
Firefighters’ quick response and aggressive action Thursday, July 4, kept the 894-acre Orme Fire blaze from damaging any structures or ranches in the area, according to a Forest Service news release Friday.
The acreage Friday morning was much lower than the Thursday evening estimate.
Firefighters planned to spend Friday and Saturday securing the perimeter, extinguishing interior hot spots and mopping-up, said Debbie Maneely, spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest.
Firefighters hoped to have 100% containment on the fire Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“We would like to thank Yavapai County Sheriff’s (Office), Arizona Department of Transportation, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, Bureau of Land Management, and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for their help in supporting the Orme Fire,” Maneely added. “Without their assistance, the outcome could have been much worse.”
Information provided by Prescott National Forest.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade,
|
FRI
05
|
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show,
|
FRI
05
|
Prescott Library Events
|
FRI
05
|
Coloring for Adults
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...