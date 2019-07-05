Quick response kept Orme Fire at bay, Forest Service says

Firefighters’ quick response and aggressive action Thursday, July 4, kept the 894-acre Orme Fire blaze from damaging any structures or ranches in the area, according to a Forest Service news release Friday.

The acreage Friday morning was much lower than the Thursday evening estimate.

Firefighters planned to spend Friday and Saturday securing the perimeter, extinguishing interior hot spots and mopping-up, said Debbie Maneely, spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest.

Firefighters hoped to have 100% containment on the fire Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We would like to thank Yavapai County Sheriff’s (Office), Arizona Department of Transportation, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, Bureau of Land Management, and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for their help in supporting the Orme Fire,” Maneely added. “Without their assistance, the outcome could have been much worse.”

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.