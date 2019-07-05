Obituary: William Joseph Henderson

It is with a deep sense of sadness that the family of William Joseph Henderson, age 85, announce his quiet passing on July 3, 2019, at home in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by his family. “Bill,” as he was affectionately known by friends and family, was born in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 10, 1934, the son of Ernest and Dorothy [Kramer] Henderson.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jean Cook; his stepdaughter Laura Lee Pettit; and his step-grandson Curtis Dawson. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife Shirley; his stepson John (Becky) Pearson; stepdaughter Hazel (Howard) Bowman; stepson Pete (Pat) Riley; stepson Brian Rowell; stepdaughter Jan Rowell; grandchildren, Debra (Rob) Vieira, Michael Pearson, Cathy (Shane) Chlarson, Jeanette Pettit, Richard Pettit, Virginia (Ty) Riley-Hayden, Mike (Heather) Riley; and several great-grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces.

To all those who love and remember Bill, we were the lucky ones to know such a gentle and caring soul. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at the Center for Spiritual Living on 3755 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Thank you to all the staff at Heritage Memory Mortuary for their care and assistance with funeral arrangements and to Kindred Hospice for their care during Bill’s transition. Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Bill’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.