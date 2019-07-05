Obituary: Josephine C. Brambila

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Josephine C. Brambila. Our mom was born in Williams, Arizona March 18, 1924 and passed into the arms of our Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; youngest son Phillip; and daughter Patsy. Her surviving children include her daughters, Helen (George) DePew, Martha (Alex) Martinez; and son Fred (Edna) Brambila. Josephine had many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren, and her church friends.

She blessed so many lives. We will all miss her very much.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Westside Christian Church at 5860 N. Williamson Valley Road in Prescott, followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery at 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Josephine’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.